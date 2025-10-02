Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2025 its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
6.8%
SSE
6.2%
RWE
5.9%
iShares USD Short Duration Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
5.7%
iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC
5.2%
iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF
5.2%
Clearway Energy A Class
5.1%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
4.1%
Northland Power
4.1%
Grenergy Renovables
3.9%
iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF
3.7%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
3.6%
Drax Group
3.6%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
3.3%
Bonheur
3.3%
National Grid
3.3%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.1%
iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF
2.8%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
2.6%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group
2.3%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
2.0%
Greencoat Renewable
1.8%
Cadeler
1.7%
Fastned
1.5%
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income
1.4%
Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF
1.2%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.1%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.7%
AES
0.6%
MPC Energy Solutions
0.6%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
0.5%
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure
0.4%
Boralex
0.4%
7C Solarparken
0.2%
US Solar Fund
0.1%
Westbridge Renewable Energy
0.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.7%
At close of business on 30 September 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
28.1%
Renewable energy developers
20.1%
Renewable focused utilities
6.8%
Biomass generation and production
3.6%
Electricity networks
3.3%
Renewable technology and service
1.7%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
9.3%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
1.5%
Fixed Interest Securities
23.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.7%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
34.4%
Europe (ex UK)
21.9%
Global
22.3%
North America
18.1%
Latin America
1.7%