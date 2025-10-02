Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

October 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.8% SSE 6.2% RWE 5.9% iShares USD Short Duration Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 5.7% iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC 5.2% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 5.2% Clearway Energy A Class 5.1% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 4.1% Northland Power 4.1% Grenergy Renovables 3.9% iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF 3.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 3.6% Drax Group 3.6% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 3.3% Bonheur 3.3% National Grid 3.3% Foresight Solar Fund 3.1% iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF 2.8% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 2.6% The Renewables Infrastructure Group 2.3% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.0% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% Cadeler 1.7% Fastned 1.5% Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income 1.4% Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF 1.2% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.1% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.7% AES 0.6% MPC Energy Solutions 0.6% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 0.5% Foresight Environmental Infrastructure 0.4% Boralex 0.4% 7C Solarparken 0.2% US Solar Fund 0.1% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.1% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%

At close of business on 30 September 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 28.1% Renewable energy developers 20.1% Renewable focused utilities 6.8% Biomass generation and production 3.6% Electricity networks 3.3% Renewable technology and service 1.7% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 9.3% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.5% Fixed Interest Securities 23.9% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%