Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
02.10.2025
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Greencoat UK Wind

6.8%

SSE

6.2%

RWE

5.9%

iShares USD Short Duration Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

5.7%

iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC

5.2%

iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF

5.2%

Clearway Energy A Class

5.1%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

4.1%

Northland Power

4.1%

Grenergy Renovables

3.9%

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF

3.7%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

3.6%

Drax Group

3.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

3.3%

Bonheur

3.3%

National Grid

3.3%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.1%

iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF

2.8%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT

2.6%

The Renewables Infrastructure Group

2.3%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

2.0%

Greencoat Renewable

1.8%

Cadeler

1.7%

Fastned

1.5%

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income

1.4%

Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF

1.2%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.1%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.7%

AES

0.6%

MPC Energy Solutions

0.6%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

0.5%

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure

0.4%

Boralex

0.4%

7C Solarparken

0.2%

US Solar Fund

0.1%

Westbridge Renewable Energy

0.1%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.7%

At close of business on 30 September 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

28.1%

Renewable energy developers

20.1%

Renewable focused utilities

6.8%

Biomass generation and production

3.6%

Electricity networks

3.3%

Renewable technology and service

1.7%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

9.3%

Renewable Fuels and Charging

1.5%

Fixed Interest Securities

23.9%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.7%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

34.4%

Europe (ex UK)

21.9%

Global

22.3%

North America

18.1%

Latin America

1.7%


