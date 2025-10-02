Kantata, the leading global provider of professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced the winners of its Catalyst awards, recognizing outstanding professionals and their contributions to the industry. Presented with the awards at Kantata's virtual conference Converge 2025, the winners include Robert McGeachy of Kintyre Consulting, Rutger Coopman of Bestmix and Martin Wombell of Advania UK, along with The Frankel Agency.

"These awards align with Kantata's mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge tools and practices to deliver transformative impact," said Matt Schlessman, Senior VP of Customer Success for Kantata. "We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding professionals and teams who have overcome industry challenges and delivered incredible business results."

This year's Kantata Catalyst award winners, selected for their measurable outcomes and business impact, include:

Client Experience Champion: Business and technology consultant Robert McGeachy of Kintyre Consulting increased bottom line net income by $4 million and improved company overall utilization by 10%. He helped his clients solve difficult commission calculation issues and payroll export complexities.

Results Champion: Rutger Coopman, a project manager for Bestmix, reduced the average amount of time that project managers spent on set-up and reporting by 20%, freeing up hours each week. By standardizing workflows, he spearheaded a 25% reduction in administrative work. According to company surveys, 95% of project managers selected him as their first point of contact for support.

Champion of Innovation Individual:Advania UK PSA Project Manager Martin Wombell has spearheaded platform innovation in professional services, driving advancements across integrations, automation, and AI. His leadership in unifying CRM and PSA data, streamlining proposal generation, and showcasing talent capabilities has delivered measurable impact while also influencing broader industry progress through active contributions to Kantata's Co-Innovation Council and product collaboration.

Champion of Innovation Organization: The Frankel Agency's creative and innovative approach to marketing demonstrated significant results. The agency developed an immersive digital experience that drove 650x ROI from just six leads for a financial services firm. Overall, with their client-first approach, Frankel has been able to retain 80% of their clients-most for more than 10 years-exceeding the industry average, where relationships typically last less than three.

