Katana, the cloud-native Inventory Management Platform for SMBs selling physical products across different channels, today announced €14 million in extension of its Series B funding round. The round is led by Cogito Capital Partners, with participation from Fenton/Greer Family Trust, owned by Peter Fenton and Kate Greer and existing shareholders: Northzone, Atomico, 42Cap and Lightrock. Katana has tripled revenue since its Series B in 2022 and, with the newly added funding, has raised its total funding to more than €60 million.

Katana, trusted by over 1,500 SMBs across 70 countries, helps product-based businesses gain real-time visibility into inventory, production, and order management. The company continues to expand globally, supported by its modern AI-driven tech stack and an expanding integrations marketplace.

Kristjan Vilosius, Founder co-CEO of Katana, said:

"We're thrilled to have Cogito lead this round. They've shown conviction in our vision from the very first conversations, bringing not just capital but a deep understanding of the ERP space. Their support is invaluable as we navigate this next chapter. And with Kate Greer and Peter Fenton joining as investors, we gain the guidance of one of the most respected venture partners in the world. Together, this combination gives Katana both the steady hand and the rocket fuel to accelerate our mission of redefining the ERP stack for product-based SMBs worldwide."

Sylwester Janik, Partner at Cogito Capital Partners, added:

"Katana has all the hallmarks of a category leader: a product that customers love, a world-class team, and a clear vision for how to redefine ERP for product-based SMBs in the age of AI. We are proud to lead this round and to support Kristjan and the team as they continue to scale globally. With Peter Fenton joining as an investor, Katana gains not only additional capital but also one of the strongest strategic voices in venture capital. We believe this combination puts Katana on a trajectory to become the standard for SMB inventory and order management worldwide."

About Katana

Katana is the easy-to-use, cloud-native Inventory Management Platform built for SMBs that sell physical products. With native integrations to ecommerce, accounting, and shipping platforms, Katana gives entrepreneurs a real-time view of their business and the tools to scale. Founded in Tallinn, Estonia, and with over $3B in gross merchandise value processed annually, Katana is trusted by 1,500+ companies across 70 countries and 75 industries.

About Cogito Capital Partners

Cogito Capital Partners is a venture capital firm based in Warsaw and New York, investing in later-stage and early-growth B2B tech companies, with a particular focus on companies with a Central European footprint and global expansion potential. The firm focuses on enterprise software, fintech, and physical AI businesses. Cogito's portfolio includes Applica (acquired by Snowflake) and other high-growth European scale-ups.

About Peter Fenton (Benchmark)

Peter Fenton is a General Partner at Benchmark, widely recognized as one of Silicon Valley's most influential venture capitalists. He has been named to the Forbes Midas List multiple times for his investments in iconic companies, including Twitter, Yelp, New Relic, Elastic, Docker, and Airtable.

