MH Markets Unveils MH Securities, Strengthening Global Brokerage Ambitions With MH Trader Platform

MH Securities leverages MH Markets' regulatory strength, global network, and advanced proprietary technology to deliver a seamless multi-asset trading experience.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / MH Markets, a global financial services group headquartered in Dubai, has announced the official launch of its new online brokerage brand, MH Securities. At the center of this launch is MH Trader, a proprietary trading platform designed to transform how investors access and manage multi-asset portfolios worldwide.

A Multi-Asset Core

MH Trader is engineered for true diversification, covering global equities, funds, options, and derivatives. The platform provides investors with one-stop asset management capabilities by integrating portfolio monitoring, instant order execution, and smart risk controls. Investors can track exposure across multiple asset classes in real time and execute trades with a single click, ensuring a frictionless experience from account opening to portfolio management.

Technology and User Experience

Built on cutting-edge cloud computing and big-data processing, MH Trader supports ultra-fast execution speeds, real-time market updates, and dynamic risk management. This architecture reduces delays and eliminates system bottlenecks-capabilities increasingly vital in today's high- volume, high-volatility trading environment.

The platform's minimalist interface was designed with both accessibility and depth in mind. New investors can complete the entire onboarding and trading journey with ease, while advanced users can rely on professional-grade analytics and customisable tools to execute complex strategies. "MH Trader is the culmination of years of development, testing, and global market insight," said Chokri, CEO of MH Markets. "It reflects our philosophy of combining regulatory integrity, fintech innovation, and client-first service. With MH Securities, we aim to provide a truly diversified, secure, and efficient platform for global investors."

Regulatory Footprint and Global Reach

MH Markets already holds licenses with the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). This robust compliance foundation allows MH Securities to expand confidently into global markets, starting with the Middle East and Asia before scaling into Europe and Latin America.

The Group's established service network enables localised support, from multilingual education resources to tailored client service teams, reinforcing MH Securities' ambition to become one of the most forward-looking online brokerages worldwide.Market Timing and Strategic Vision The launch comes during a period of heightened investor demand for diversification. Gold has surged above $2,400 per ounce amid inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, while the U.S. dollar remains strong against major currencies. These dynamics are driving investors toward platforms that offer broad cross-asset access and reliable execution.

MH Markets, long recognised for its forex and CFD expertise, views MH Securities as a strategic evolution. The Group's ambition is not only to expand product offerings but also to establish itself as a bridge between mature and emerging markets, leveraging technology and regulation to provide seamless global access.

About MH Markets

MH Markets is a multi-jurisdictional financial services group headquartered in Dubai. The Group provides trading solutions across forex, CFDs, and securities, supported by regulatory licenses in the UAE, Mauritius, and Australia. Through its proprietary MH Trader platform, global service

teams, and commitment to compliance and transparency, MH Markets delivers innovative investment solutions for both retail and institutional investors worldwide.

Media Contact:

MH Markets

support@mhmarkets.com

SOURCE: MH Markets

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mh-markets-unveils-mh-securities-strengthening-global-brokerage-1081075