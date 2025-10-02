Neoen has begun building its first six-hour battery and delivered Australia's largest storage system, boosting its Western Australia portfolio to 2.2 GWh.From pv magazine Australia Renewable energy and storage developer Neoen has started construction of the 164 MW/905 MWh Muchea battery energy storage system and has also delivered the 341 MW/1,363 MWh second stage of the Collie Battery project, both in Western Australia. The Muchea battery is being built near the town of the same name, about 43 kilometres northeast of state capital Perth. The system will include 252 Tesla Megapack 2XL units and ...

