The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) plans to establish a list of prequalified companies to bid for the future supply and installation of solar systems in Ukraine. The deadline to apply for the tender is Oct. 25.The UNDP office of Ukraine has opened a tender for the supply and installation of renewable energy systems. According to available tender details, the pre-qualification stage of the tender will establish a list of companies that will be invited to bid for future tenders. The invitation to participate is open to all contractors interested in the delivery, connection, lightning ...

