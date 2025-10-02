Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Nick Harborne Creative is pleased to announce it is a Platinum Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 28th to Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Summit brings together the world's leading small-cap growth companies with a global audience of growth investors, hosted at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel, the epitome of Bahamian refinement. This premier event unfolds on the stunning white sands of Nassau's Cable Beach. Across two days, attendees will engage in company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, dynamic panel discussions, and high-level networking.

Nick Harborne Creative is excited to attend this landmark event, connect with industry leaders, build meaningful relationships, and discover the next wave of growth companies shaping the future of North America.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit.

About Nick Harborne Creative

Nick Harborne Creative specializes in branding, web development, graphic design, and AI-driven content creation, providing dynamic solutions for businesses in finance, real estate, luxury, and lifestyle sectors. With a growing portfolio of clients from past Centurion One Capital events, Harborne is looking to collaborate with more brands at the 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit.

Learn more about Nick Harborne at www.nickharborne.com

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268589

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.