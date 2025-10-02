Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W1T4 | ISIN: FI4000058870 | Ticker-Symbol: 2A41
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 08:04
9,740 Euro
+0,41 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,67010,26017:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 15:15 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktia Pankki Oyj: Decisions of Aktia Bank Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting and organising meeting of the Board of Directors

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
2 October 2025 at 4.15 p.m.

Decisions of Aktia Bank Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting and organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc was held today, 2 October 2025. The Extraordinary General Meeting supported all the proposals presented to the meeting. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting (in Swedish) will be available on the company's website https://www.aktia.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting on 16 October 2025 at the latest.

The Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed the number of board members as six.

Juha Hammarén was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. The other members of the Board of Directors - Joakim Frimodig, Maria Jerhamre Engström, Hanne Katrama, Harri Lauslahti, and Sari Somerkallio - will continue in their roles in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 3 April 2025. All board members were elected for a term of office continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Juha Hammarén is paid the annual remuneration for a member of the Board of Directors as resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2025, proportionate to the length of his term, with the remuneration to be paid entirely in cash.

Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which convened after the General Meeting, elected Juha Hammarén as chair. Joakim Frimodig continues as the vice chair of the Board.

Juha Hammarén was elected as a member of the Board's Audit Committee as well as the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, replacing Matts Rosenberg. No other changes were made to the composition of the committees.

The Board's committees are thus composed as follows:

  • Audit Committee: Sari Somerkallio (Chair), Juha Hammarén and Hanne Katrama.
  • Risk Committee: Maria Jerhamre Engström (Chair), Joakim Frimodig and Harri Lauslahti.
  • Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee: Joakim Frimodig (Chair), Juha Hammarén and Harri Lauslahti.

"I would like to thank the shareholders for their confidence. As the Board of Directors, we look to the future and will work to ensure that Aktia's management and the entire organisation have the stability and peaceful working conditions needed to achieve our strategic objectives. Aktia's strategy period extends to 2029 and the Board of Directors is focused on continuing to create both customer and shareholder value.", says Juha Hammarén.

Aktia Bank Plc

For more information:
Juha Hammarén, Chair of the Board, comment requests: Email viestinta (at) aktia.fi
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 562 2315, Email ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2025 amounted to EUR 15.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.