Aktia Pankki Oyj: Decisions of Aktia Bank Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting and organising meeting of the Board of Directors

Decisions of Aktia Bank Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting and organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc was held today, 2 October 2025. The Extraordinary General Meeting supported all the proposals presented to the meeting. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting (in Swedish) will be available on the company's website https://www.aktia.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting on 16 October 2025 at the latest.

The Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed the number of board members as six.

Juha Hammarén was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. The other members of the Board of Directors - Joakim Frimodig, Maria Jerhamre Engström, Hanne Katrama, Harri Lauslahti, and Sari Somerkallio - will continue in their roles in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 3 April 2025. All board members were elected for a term of office continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Juha Hammarén is paid the annual remuneration for a member of the Board of Directors as resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2025, proportionate to the length of his term, with the remuneration to be paid entirely in cash.

Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which convened after the General Meeting, elected Juha Hammarén as chair. Joakim Frimodig continues as the vice chair of the Board.

Juha Hammarén was elected as a member of the Board's Audit Committee as well as the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, replacing Matts Rosenberg. No other changes were made to the composition of the committees.

The Board's committees are thus composed as follows:

Audit Committee: Sari Somerkallio (Chair), Juha Hammarén and Hanne Katrama.

Risk Committee: Maria Jerhamre Engström (Chair), Joakim Frimodig and Harri Lauslahti.

Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee: Joakim Frimodig (Chair), Juha Hammarén and Harri Lauslahti.

"I would like to thank the shareholders for their confidence. As the Board of Directors, we look to the future and will work to ensure that Aktia's management and the entire organisation have the stability and peaceful working conditions needed to achieve our strategic objectives. Aktia's strategy period extends to 2029 and the Board of Directors is focused on continuing to create both customer and shareholder value.", says Juha Hammarén.

