Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd: Sunrise Granted Patent for Silicon-Carbon Composite Anode Material, Securing Key Technology for Solid-State Batteries

DOVER, USA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. ("Sunrise", the "Company", "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has been granted an invention patent titled "Preparation Method of a Fast-Ion-Conductor-Coated Silicon-Carbon Anode Composite Material" (Patent No. ZL 2022 1 0396110.9; grant publication No. CN11482237B).

Silicon-carbon anode materials are considered the most promising solution to increase the energy density of lithium-ion batteries, owing to the combination of high capacity and excellent first-cycle efficiency. They are also regarded as the leading candidates for large-scale application in solid-state batteries, which are widely seen as the next-generation energy storage technology due to the advantages of higher safety, greater energy density, and longer cycle life compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries.

However, existing CVD-based silicon-carbon composites face key limitations: the rigid porous carbon framework and the soft secondary carbon coatings cannot withstand the high-pressure assembly required for solid-state cells. While such coatings provide strong electrical conductivity, ionic conductivity remains poor, which restricts large-scale utilization in solid-state applications.

The newly granted patent from Sunrise addresses this bottleneck. By introducing a fast-ion conductor coating, the process significantly improves the ionic transport characteristics of silicon-carbon composites while simultaneously enhancing compressive strength. This innovation secures a critical enabling technology for solid-state battery manufacturing and provides strong technical support for the large-scale deployment of silicon-carbon anodes in solid-state batteries.

"This patent reinforces the Company's leadership in advanced anode technologies and underpins its role in enabling the commercialization of solid-state batteries," said Haiping Hu, Founder and CEO of Sunrise. "The Company remains committed to increasing R&D investment and accelerating the industrialization of pioneering anode technologies."

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low-environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC's website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC's website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228