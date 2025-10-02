Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Calgary Radon Detection announced today an urgent public health warning after recent data revealed over 15% of Calgary homes exceed Health Canada's radon safety threshold of 200 Bq/m³. The company has launched an emergency initiative offering free testing for 1,000 homes as experts warn that dangerous radon gas levels may be affecting far more Calgary families than previously understood.

The invisible threat becomes even more alarming when measured against international safety standards. While Health Canada sets its threshold at 200 becquerels per cubic meter, the World Health Organization and European Union maintain stricter limits at 100 becquerels.

"What was most alarming is that the percentage is probably way higher than what is typically normalized in the scientific community," said a Calgary Radon Detection expert. "With the right data, we would probably triple the percentage that's currently advertised."

Calgary's Unique Geological Vulnerability

Calgary sits atop uranium-rich sedimentary bedrock that creates a natural radon production system. The uranium decay process transforms into polonium, then radium, and finally releases radon gas that seeps into homes through foundations.

Winter conditions dramatically worsen the problem through what experts call the "stack effect." When outdoor temperatures drop to minus 20 degrees Celsius, heated homes create a vacuum that draws radon gas up from the ground and traps it indoors.

"The radon decay is consistent throughout the entire year, but in winter, houses go through a stack effect that pulls radon into our foundations, exponentially raising the levels in people's houses," the expert explained.

Hidden Health Crisis Emerges

Radon gas represents the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, responsible for approximately 16% of all lung cancer deaths in Canada. The colorless, odorless gas poses particular risks to Calgary residents, where the city averages 102.5 Bq/m³ indoors.

Despite these dangers, more than 90% of Calgary homes have never been tested for radon. The gap in public awareness has created a significant public health blindspot in urban housing safety.

Industry professionals report that families prioritize their health above regulatory thresholds once they understand the risks. "At the end of the day, this is about our health and our family's health. We want to have those levels low so we can protect ourselves and our family," the expert noted.

Emergency Response Launched

The free testing initiative targets 1,000 Calgary homes as a critical first step in addressing the crisis. Calgary Radon Detection selected this number based on capacity constraints while maintaining urgency around the invisible threat.

"A thousand homes was a number we wanted to do as a critical test point. There's only so much time in the day and only so many people to test," the company representative stated. "We still think there's a ton of future testing that needs to be done, and we're here to help anybody as we keep moving forward."

The initiative includes fast-track mitigation services for homes that test positive for dangerous radon levels. Calgary residents can access the free testing program by contacting Calgary Radon Detection directly.

