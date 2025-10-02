Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Urban Piping announced today the launch of a comprehensive national initiative to eliminate polybutylene (Poly B) pipes from Canadian homes, beginning with strategic expansion into Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver before moving eastward across the country. The company's coast-to-coast plan addresses what industry experts are calling a growing infrastructure crisis affecting more than 721,000 homes built between 1985 and 1997.

The announcement comes as insurance companies prepare to cancel coverage for Poly B damage following years of mounting losses. Water damage claims hit $130 million collectively across Canada last year, with Poly B failures contributing significantly to the escalating costs that have prompted insurers to reclassify these homes as high-risk properties.

Emergency Calls Spike as Pipe Life Expectancy Ends

Urban Piping has documented a dramatic acceleration in Poly B failures, with emergency service calls in the last 10 months exceeding the total from the previous 10 years combined. The company attributes this surge to aging pipes reaching the end of their expected lifespan, typically manifesting as pinhole leaks that cause extensive water damage to ceilings and floors.

"The life expectancy has come to the end," said Graham Drew, CEO of Urban Piping, noting that emergency repairs typically cost homeowners $700 per incident while full system replacements range from $10,000 to $20,000.

Insurance Industry Tightens Restrictions

The expansion strategy directly responds to evolving insurance industry policies stemming from a 2005 Supreme Court of Canada class action lawsuit that deemed polybutylene inadmissible for indemnity insurance. While insurance companies initially continued covering Poly B damage to retain clients, recent mega losses from fires, floods, and hail damage have prompted a strategic shift.

Insurance providers are now implementing stricter policies on Poly B coverage, imposing higher premiums, reducing coverage limits, or denying coverage entirely for homes with these aging pipe systems.

Strategic Western Market Focus

Urban Piping's phased expansion targets western Canadian markets with the highest concentrations of affected properties. Calgary leads with the highest density of polybutylene pipes relative to market size, driven by massive construction booms in the 1980s and 1990s when corporate head offices relocated from Montreal.

Edmonton represents the next phase with approximately 28,000 affected homes, while Vancouver's Lower Mainland contains around 240,000 homes with Poly B systems. The company plans to establish five operational zones across Ontario before expanding into Saskatchewan and Quebec markets.

Complete In-House Replacement Model

Urban Piping differentiates itself through a comprehensive in-house service model that handles the entire replacement process, from plumbing installation to drywall repair and paint restoration. This approach eliminates the need for subcontractors and provides homeowners with a single point of contact for complete system replacement.

The company is offering free estimates and home inspections as part of a national awareness campaign designed to help homeowners identify Poly B systems, understand insurance implications, and explore replacement options before emergency failures occur.

Urban Piping has operated as a Poly B replacement specialist since 2008, establishing expertise in addressing the unique challenges posed by these deteriorating pipe systems in Canadian homes.

