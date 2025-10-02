CME Group to Offer Around-the-Clock Trading for Cryptocurrency Futures and Options

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its cryptocurrency futures and options will be available to trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in early 2026, pending regulatory review.

"While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. "Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time."

Beginning in early 2026, CME Group cryptocurrency futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex with at least a two-hour weekly maintenance period over the weekend. All holiday or weekend trading from Friday evening through Sunday evening will have a trade date of the following business day, with clearing, settlement and regulatory reporting processed the following business day as well.

Cryptocurrency futures and options have reached record volumes at CME Group in 2025. Highlights include:

Record notional open interest of $39 billion on September 18

Record August average daily open interest of 335,200 contracts, up 95% year on year and representing an average $31.6B notional

Record August ADV of 411,000 contracts, up 230% year on year and representing $14.9 billion notional

Record of more than 1,010 large open interest holders across cryptocurrency products the week of September 25

