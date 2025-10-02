Passport Technology Unveils Origins at G2E, Redefining Casino Loyalty With Next-Generation Engagement

'Origins Represents a Bold Leap Forward in Casino Loyalty'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Passport Technology ("Passport") debuts Origins, a groundbreaking loyalty solution, at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") 2025, Oct. 6-9 at booth #3430.

Origins transforms loyalty programs into seamless, interactive experiences designed to connect players from enrollment to reward redemption in minutes. Built on a powerful and robust Angular framework and reliable PostgreSQL database, Origins is deployed in the cloud or on-premise, minimizing installation time and eliminating costly licensing fees. The result is a streamlined, cost-effective solution empowering casinos to elevate engagement, unlock loyalty, and drive play.

"Origins represents a bold leap forward in casino loyalty. We've fused next-generation technology with intuitive design to create a platform that doesn't just manage loyalty, but transforms it into a dynamic, interactive experience. By blending AI, gamification, and seamless integrations, Origins reimagines what's possible for both players and operators - and sets a new standard for the future of engagement," said Arun Yegappan, Chief Technology Officer at Passport Technology.

"We are thrilled to introduce Origins, a milestone for Passport Technology that reflects our dedication to innovation in casino marketing. Showcasing this at the upcoming G2E trade show underscores our focus on equipping casino partners with powerful solutions that elevate player engagement and deliver measurable ROI," said Jason King, Chief Commercial Officer at Passport Technology.

Origins Arcade: Loyalty Meets Fun

With Origins Arcade, guests step into a world of interactive entertainment featuring games like Spin to Win, Car Racing, Horse Racing, Scratch & Win, Slots and more. Each game keeps Patrons engaged while unlocking rewards, prizes, and compelling reasons to return.

Seamless Integrations, Limitless Possibilities

For Operators, Origins connects effortlessly with existing casino management systems, eliminating silos, streamlining promotions, and providing deeper insights into player behavior. For players, the experience is intuitive - instant recognition at kiosks or mobile apps, smooth reward redemption, and personalized offers in real time.

Easy Administration, Total Control

Origins provides casino management an intuitive dashboard to create promotions, configure kiosks, monitor performance, and track results in real time. With streamlined tools and automated workflows, management spends less time on manual tasks and more time focusing on player engagement.

AI-Powered Promotions, Smarter Engagement

Origins introduces AI-driven capabilities personalizing offers and promotions instantly, delivering smarter insights and more engaging campaigns such as Swipe & Win, Earn & Get, and customizable bonus rewards.

Origins and Passport's complete solution suite will be showcased at booth #3430 during G2E at the Venetian Expo Center on Oct. 6-9.

About Passport Technology

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $48 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

