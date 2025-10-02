NextFolio Partners with Quorus to Deliver Active High-Conviction, Tax-Smart Portfolios, Now Accessible to Advisors on Schwab and Fidelity

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / NextFolio, the asset management firm redefining active investing through its proprietary Ensemble Active approach, today announced a partnership with Quorus Inc., a technology-driven asset manager with platform capabilities for delivering customizable, tax-efficient investment solutions.

Through this collaboration, advisors can now access NextFolio's Ensemble Active strategies in a tax-efficient separately managed account ("SMA") format via the Quorus platform. RIAs are able to implement these strategies today through both the Schwab Managed Account Marketplace® and Fidelity's Separate Account Network®, with plans to expand availability to additional custodians in the future. The platform offers streamlined account setup, automated execution, and integrated rebalancing-making it easier for advisors to bring high-conviction, style-consistent portfolios with built-in tax management to their clients.

"Expanding access to our Ensemble Active strategies through the Quorus platform is a major step in making high-conviction, style-consistent portfolios available to more advisors and their clients," said Jeff Seiple, Co-Founder of NextFolio. "By combining real-time institutional manager insights with data science and machine learning, we deliver transparent, scalable solutions designed for today's dynamic markets. Through Quorus, advisors now have direct access to Ensemble Active portfolios across all market caps and across Core, Growth, and Value-along with select thematic and factor strategies-integrated seamlessly into their existing workflows," added Paul Ahern, Co-Founder of NextFolio. "This partnership turns Ensemble Active from concept into day-to-day reality, with real-time insights, style consistency, and built-in tax efficiency delivered at scale."

"NextFolio is offering something rare in today's market: high-conviction portfolios driven by real-time institutional insights," said John Hill, CEO and Co-Founder of Quorus. "Advisors can now pair that edge with Quorus' tax-efficient SMA capabilities for maximum client impact."

About NextFolio

NextFolio is an asset management firm redefining active investing. Our proprietary Ensemble Active approach combines data science, machine learning, and the real-time stock selection insights of leading institutional managers to build high-conviction, style-consistent equity portfolios. By addressing the shortcomings of traditional active management-such as over-diversification, single-manager dependency, and high fees-we deliver scalable, transparent, and cost-efficient solutions that help investors navigate today's dynamic markets with greater confidence.

About Quorus

Quorus is a technology-driven asset manager enabling asset managers and financial advisors to deliver personalized, tax-efficient portfolios at scale. By combining modern technology with quantitative portfolio management, Quorus automates the construction and rebalancing of custom strategies, empowering advisors to enhance client outcomes and streamline their workflows.

