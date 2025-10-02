Anzeige
02.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
Panel Built Launches Modular Battery Energy Storage System Facilities to Meet Growing Demand

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Panel Built, Inc., a leading manufacturer of modular structures, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering: custom-designed modular buildings for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Utility Buildings

Utility Buildings

As renewable energy production increases, so does the need for durable and flexible energy storage. Panel Built's new BESS enclosures provide a turnkey solution for utilities, commercial facilities, and municipalities looking to manage peak energy demand and enhance grid resilience.

"We've been designing E-houses for years, so this is a logical next step," said Steve Grzesik, Business Development Manager at Panel Built. "Our modular structures are already proven in power and utility settings. Now, we're applying that expertise to energy storage."

Each Panel Built BESS unit is custom-built to meet local codes and tailored to the customer's equipment and layout, with configurations available to suit a wide range of applications, including:

Stationary BESS: Battery systems housed within custom modular control buildings-ideal for substations or energy storage retrofits.

Skid-mounted BESS: Compact, relocatable units for semi-permanent installations.

Mobile BESS: Trailer-mounted units for temporary or emergency grid support.

Containerized BESS: Fully integrated 20' or 40' enclosures with HVAC, fire suppression, and inverter systems.

Each modular BESS facility is built off-site and delivered fully equipped with batteries, chargers, and additional components as needed, such as inverters, cooling systems, exhaust ventilation, and hydrogen detection. With manufacturing handled in-house, Panel Built can ensure consistent quality and shorter project timelines, helping customers stay on schedule and on budget.

As the energy landscape evolves, Panel Built is committed to providing the infrastructure that powers progress.

To learn more about modular BESS and E-House solutions, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/electrical-houses/

About Panel Built, Inc.
Founded in 1995, Panel Built, Inc. provides modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, and prefabricated buildings to commercial, military, and industrial markets. All structures are designed and fabricated in the company's U.S. facilities and shipped to projects across the globe.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield
Marketing Manager
marketing@panelbuilt.com
8006363873

.

SOURCE: Panel Built



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/panel-built-launches-modular-battery-energy-storage-system-bess-facili-1081135

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
