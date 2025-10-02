San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Censia, an AI-powered talent intelligence platform, is developing a new generation of AI agents designed to help organizations using Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) make smarter talent decisions, faster. The agents will go beyond traditional automation by connecting talent strategy to broader business objectives-powering a skills transformation that aligns with an AI-driven future of work.

As rapid technological change continues to reshape the workforce, skills-based talent management has evolved from an HR priority to a business-critical imperative. In response to this accelerating need, Censia is building advanced AI agents designed to help enterprises unlock the full potential of their skills data. These agents will be available on the Workday Marketplace and compatible with the Workday Agent System of Record, where organizations can discover, deploy, and manage AI agents developed by trusted partners, including Censia.

Each of Censia's AI agents are designed to solve a specific workforce need and drive measurable impact across the business. The first Censia-built AI agent now available on the Workday Marketplace includes:

Talent Landscape, Benchmarking & Strategy Agent

This agent functions as a forward-looking strategic advisor. Censia's agentic framework surfaces competitive benchmarks, identifies organizational blind spots, understands business strategies and recommends talent strategies in real time. By contextualizing your workforce within broader market dynamics, this agent empowers leaders to proactively course-correct and stay ahead of emerging skill trends.

With the launch of Censia's first AI agent on the Workday Marketplace, Censia is advancing talent intelligence within organizations by boosting HR productivity, streamlining operations, and enabling faster, smarter workforce decisions. This innovation directly supports business goals by improving workforce agility, enhancing strategic planning, and aligning talent strategy with organizational priorities.

"Connecting Censia's first AI agent to the Workday Agent System of Record is a significant step forward," said Dean Arnold, vice president, Agent System of Record at Workday. "By providing direct access to Censia's innovation within Workday's trusted platform, we're enabling organizations to immediately drive smarter talent decisions, optimize their workforce, and thrive in a blended workforce of humans and agents."

Censia has been a longstanding Workday partner, enabling organizations to seamlessly harness comprehensive skills data across Workday HCM. In September 2024, Censia became a Workday Ventures portfolio company, further deepening the strategic alignment between the two organizations. Most recently, in March 2025, Censia achieved Workday Certified Integration, reinforcing its commitment to delivering AI-powered workforce transformation at scale.

"We're thrilled to partner with Workday to elevate AI-driven talent intelligence," said Joanna Riley, co-founder and CEO of Censia. "In leveraging the unified platform that the Workday Agent System of Record provides, Censia's AI agent will go beyond transforming talent management-it will redefine workforce productivity and engagement at scale, helping organizations build an agile, future-ready workforce that evolves with business needs."

To learn more about how Censia's AI agent is transforming workforce strategy, visit Censia's blog "AI Agents that Turn Skills into Strategy."

About Censia

Censia is an enterprise talent intelligence solution that empowers organizations to make smarter, skills-based people decisions. Integrated within leading HR systems like Workday, Censia enriches employee and job profiles with market-relevant skills at scale, helping companies strengthen talent initiatives and accelerate internal mobility. Trusted by global enterprises and driven by a commitment to unlock human potential, Censia is transforming how organizations harness talent in the skills-based future of work.

