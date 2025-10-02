A Parent Media Co. Inc.: APMC Launches Self-Serve Ad Manager, Unlocking Premium CTV Sports Inventory for Advertisers, Agencies, and More

New platform gives brands and agencies direct access to premium live sports and family-safe audiences.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the company powering Victory+, Kidoodle.TV®, and the Dude Perfect streaming service, today announced the launch of APMC Ad Manager ( APMC-AdManager.com ), a data-driven self-serve advertising platform built to give marketers instant access to premium Connected TV inventory in live sports and family entertainment.

APMC's recent expansion into live sports has resulted in streaming deals with the Dallas Stars , Anaheim Ducks , Texas Rangers , the Western Hockey League (WHL), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Texas High School Football , and more, giving audiences new barrier-free ways to access their favorite sports content. These partnerships bring hundreds of live games, and new advertising opportunities, to a growing global audience on Victory+, APMC's dedicated sports streaming service. From WHL to NHL, and from local teams to national leagues, Ad Manager empowers brands to target the moments and markets that matter most.

APMC Ad Manager makes it easy to plan, launch, and measure high-impact CTV campaigns, without the friction of traditional buying models. To mark its launch, advertisers can take advantage of a limited-time promotion: $500 off their first campaign of $1,000 or more.

"APMC Ad Manager levels the playing field," said Joe Leavitt, Chief Revenue Officer at APMC. "We believe premium live sports and family-safe CTV content shouldn't be limited to the biggest agencies. Whether you're a local business or a global brand, our platform makes it easy to reach the right audience, on the right screen, and at the right moment."

With over a decade of experience, APMC has been actively growing its advertising network across owned and operated channels like the safe streaming service, Kidoodle.TV , to content creators like Dude Perfect, and most recently with the premium ad-supported sports streaming service Victory+ . The APMC Ad Manager provides a rare opportunity for advertisers with direct buys in exclusive, brand-safe environments reaching the most valuable viewers in streaming.

With APMC Ad Manager, advertisers can expect fast campaign setup, access to exclusive inventory, trusted and brand-safe environments, and campaign performance data, all within an intuitive, self-serve platform.

Advertisers will have the opportunity to select pre-packaged campaigns across themes and verticals including kids and family, live sports, highlights and spotlights, and more.

To learn more or set up an account, visit APMC-AdManager.com .

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms. Visit www.aparentmedia.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://x.com/aparentmediaco

Media Contact:

Contact | media@aparentmedia.com

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/apmc-launches-self-serve-ad-manager-unlocking-premium-ctv-sports-i-1081132