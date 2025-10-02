Edflex Raises $18m to Accelerate Innovation and Become a Global Leader in Digital Learning

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Edflex, a major player in corporate digital training, announces a $18 million fundraising round from Bpifrance via its Digital Venture fund and from its historical investors Educapital, Ternel, and Wille Finance. The company reached profitability in its core markets this summer, and this third funding round marks a key milestone to heavily invest in innovation, strengthen the AI capabilities of its solution, and accelerate international growth.

Founded in 2016 by Clément Meslin, Philippe Riveron, Raphaël Droissart, and Rémi Lesaint

Thousands of learning resources from more than 10,000 publishers

Over 300 corporate clients and more than 1.5 million users worldwide

$37 million raised between 2021 and 2025 to accelerate product development and international expansion

100+ employees across Europe and North America

Accelerating product innovation and AI for skills development

Following a year of major breakthroughs, including the launch of Edflex Copilot and our first immersive roleplays, this fundraising will strengthen Edflex's position as a pioneer in 'smart learning content' by:

Strengthening its unique model of content curation and aggregation through partnerships with top training publishers and exclusive new collaborations to deliver the best of global digital learning across all formats (videos, workshops, podcasts, online courses, etc.)

Deepening AI integration with increasingly realistic conversational features real-life simulations with voice and emotions, progress analysis, ultra-contextual recommendations, advanced personalization of learning paths, and automated skills assessment.

Opening the way for new innovations, including the development of new learning formats integrated directly into everyday applications (Teams, Workday, SAP, 360Learning, Docebo, etc.), to adapt to real-time business situations.

"We are entering an era where training becomes a daily business copilot, not just a catalog updated once a year. This funding gives us the means to amplify our lead in AI applied to training. Our ambition: to make learning more impactful, measurable, and accessible for both learners and L&D/HR teams," said Raphaël Droissart, Co-founder & COO of Edflex.

Accelerating international expansion

This funding also supports Edflex's international acceleration after a first acquisition in Italy in 2024 and the opening of a North American office in 2025. Already adopted by major organizations across several continents (EDF, UniCredit, Club Med, PwC, Orange, etc.), the solution will be deployed faster thanks to stronger localization:

Solution side : New languages, global publishers, country-specific job frameworks, and adapted compliance.

Team side: Hiring and building local teams in target markets (Europe, North America).

Market side: Structured alliances and localized distribution channels (extended integrations with HRIS/LMS ecosystems worldwide), a go-to-market partner network, and strengthened partnerships with local educational publishers.

"Our clients operate all over the world. Our goal is always to support them as close to the field as possible, with learning content, teams, and processes adapted to both local teams and to their global challenge," added Philippe Riveron, Co-founder & Chairman of Edflex.

A clear ambition: becoming a global leader in learning

Edflex's ambition is clear: to establish itself as a global leader in the corporate learning market. With a strong base of international clients already relying on its solution across multiple continents, Edflex is building on proven demand to scale further and deliver even greater impact worldwide.

With 300+ active clients, learners in over 140 countries, and partnerships with top HR and learning platforms like 360Learning, Docebo, SAP, Workday, and Oracle, Edflex is reinventing the training experience to enable every employee to develop skills directly within their workflow.

"Skills obsolescence in organizations has never been so fast, and training departments play a key strategic role in ensuring continuous learning. Our product stands out by offering very fresh content, available in 25 formats, to meet everyone's preferences," said Clément Meslin, Co-founder & CEO.

About Edflex

Founded in 2016, Edflex is a SaaS solution that aggregates the best online training content across more than 300 topics thanks to strategic partnerships with renowned publishers and leading open-source resources. Edflex supports learners at every step of their journey, from awareness to specialization, from learning to practice, with over 25 different content formats all in one platform.

Today, over 300+ organizations trust Edflex to train their employees with an intuitive and innovative tool.

Learn more: www.edflex.com

