NRP Stone, Inc.: Aaron Newman Joins as Spaceflight Researcher for Utah State University and Uplift Aerospace Collaboration

LOGAN, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Utah State University (USU) announced today that Aaron Newman, who will be flying on Blue Origin's upcoming New Shepard crewed suborbital spaceflight, NS-36, is joining a joint research effort with USU and Uplift Aerospace (OTC:NRPI). The study will focus on human adaptation to spaceflight, with an emphasis on vestibular function and motion sickness.

As part of the collaboration, Aaron Newman, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and ocean conservation advocate, has joined Uplift Aerospace's Astronaut Advisory Board as its first spaceflight researcher. Newman will execute a pre- and post-flight research profile in conjunction with his spaceflight as part of USU's experimental design to gather data that informs new approaches to vestibular habituation before and after brief exposures to microgravity.

Why this research matters

By characterizing how the inner ear and central nervous system adapt to rapid transitions between gravity environments, this study aims to support training protocols and technologies that could decrease disorientation and space motion sickness, improve crew performance, and enhance safety for future commercial astronaut participants. The Utah State University research team supporting this mission includes Chris Dakin, Ph.D., principal investigator and associate professor, Eadric Bressel, Ph.D., principal investigator and professor, and Haein Choi, Ph.D. student.

Insights from vestibular adaptation in space could inform human health considerations in the aviation and maritime industries, including turbulence tolerance and seasickness mitigation. The research may also inform improvements in autonomous and advanced air mobility passenger comfort, virtual reality simulator sickness reduction, and rehabilitation medicine for patients with vestibular disorders.

Quotes

Aaron Newman, spaceflight researcher

"Humanity moves forward when we test our limits. I am flying to help USU and Uplift expand the science of how our bodies adapt to space, so more people can safely experience it and so crews can perform at their best. I am equally committed to protecting our home planet. Through my nonprofit, Exploring Our Deep World, I am using this mission to spotlight the vital role our oceans play in Earth's climate and future."

Chris Dakin, Ph.D., principal investigator and associate professor, Utah State University

"This mission is designed to generate high-value data on vestibular adaptation before and immediately after suborbital flight. Our goal is to transform that knowledge into practical countermeasures, including training, devices, and protocols that reduce motion sickness and improve operational readiness for a rapidly growing space industry."

Josh Hanes, CEO, Uplift Aerospace

"We are proud to collaborate with Utah State University and support Aaron's research flight. By pairing real flight access with USU's scientific leadership, technology commercialization opportunities, and an exclusive path to translate discoveries, we can move promising ideas from lab to launch to life."

Research focus and flight profile

Flight provider: Blue Origin New Shepard (suborbital).

Objectives: Capture pre- and post-flight data as part of the suborbital spaceflight and relevant to vestibular function and sensorimotor adaptation; evaluate the effects of short-duration microgravity exposure on motion perception and recovery.

About Aaron Newman & Exploring Our Deep World

Newman's nonprofit, Exploring Our Deep World, advances education, conservation, scientific research, and exploration of the deep ocean. With 71% of Earth covered by water, approximately 362 million square kilometers, ocean processes drive the carbon cycle, temperature regulation, and global weather systems, influencing the future of humanity. Newman will leverage the visibility of his flight to promote ocean literacy and support research that deepens understanding of our seas. Learn more at deepworld.org.

About Utah State University

Utah State University (USU) is a premier land- and space-grant institution committed to excellence, access, and inclusion. Since its founding in 1888, USU has evolved from a small agricultural college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving Carnegie-recognized, R1 research university with locations serving the entire state of Utah and known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership. The Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, located within USU, is dedicated to providing timely and relevant solutions that help individuals and communities reach their full potential and enrich lives.

About Uplift Aerospace (OTC:NRPI)

Uplift Aerospace, a wholly owned subsidiary of Uplift Training, provides access to space for research, technology development, and human spaceflight experiences. Through collaborations with leading universities and flight providers, Uplift provides technology commercialization and training for space applications.

