SMX Public Limited: SMX and Tradepro to Put Material Efficiency on the World's Largest Stage: The U.S. Supply Chain

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / The market doesn't reward talk. It rewards proof. Nowhere is that more obvious than in the debate over supply chain circularity. Recycling pledges and sustainability headlines have been plentiful, but hard evidence of what's really moving through the system has been scarce. That's where SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) comes in. It provides the proof that has long been missing, embedding molecular markers directly into materials and positioning itself as the ultimate facilitator of material efficiency.

And that's the real shift-SMX doesn't just support sustainability, it hardwires it. Its technology transforms good intentions into a functioning system. By creating a living ledger of how resources are used, reused, and monetized, it moves the conversation from pledges to proof. This isn't a badge of honor manufacturers can pin to an ESG report-it's a framework that makes products, and the promises behind them, measurable and enforceable. Proof no longer lives in paperwork. It lives in the product itself.

This isn't theory. SMX has already shown the model works across global industries. In Latin America, it traced natural rubber from the tree to the tire, setting a precedent for transparency in one of the world's most complex supply chains. In Europe, it has marked metals, proving that high-value resources can be audited with precision. In Asia, it brought material efficiency to textiles, giving global brands a way to turn sustainability claims into hard data. These aren't pilots. They are building blocks of a new system where proof is the currency of circular economies.

Now comes the U.S. chapter. By teaming with Tradepro, a leader in plastics recycling and distribution, SMX is pushing material efficiency straight into the American market. The entry point is food-grade plastics-one of the toughest, most regulated categories. If SMX's earlier projects proved the model globally, this deal proves that material efficiency can now anchor itself in the largest consumer market on the planet.

From Tradepro's History to a Shared Future

Tradepro's history is a story of scale. With decades in plastics sourcing, recycling, and distribution, the company has kept manufacturers supplied and costs in check while navigating the volatility of global markets. That track record makes it the perfect U.S. partner for SMX. Material efficiency has always been about more than recycling-it's about lowering costs, strengthening supply chains, and making better use of scarce resources. Tradepro knows those pressures firsthand.

For Tradepro, the partnership unlocks a new opportunity: the ability to offer proof as part of its value chain. SMX's markers survive every stage of production-resin, compounding, molding, packaging-and can be verified without damaging the product. That means every shipment of recycled material is no longer just material. It's certified efficient, auditable, and defensible.

For SMX, Tradepro delivers a ready-made network. Instead of entering the U.S. market cold, SMX is stepping into established distribution lines that touch industries across the country. That's how material efficiency moves from concept to standard: by embedding itself into the companies that already keep supply chains running.

Proof as Currency in Food-Grade Plastics

Food-grade plastics are where the stakes are highest. Regulators demand the strictest standards, consumers demand transparency, and brands face heavy penalties for falling short. Until now, recycled content in food packaging has been a numbers game based on trust-audits, certifications, and self-reported claims. In other words, a shaky system.

SMX's FDA-compliant markers rewrite that equation. Every bottle, wrapper, and container can now carry its own invisible passport, verified on demand and tied to blockchain records. That turns material efficiency from an aspiration into an asset. Companies no longer have to guess or argue about compliance-they can scan and know.

The impact is enormous. Compliance becomes simpler, ESG claims become bulletproof, and recycled content takes on tangible value. In effect, material efficiency itself becomes tradable. This isn't just about greener packaging. It's about proving efficiency at the molecular level and turning that proof into economic leverage.

A First Step Into the U.S. Market

Global projects have already proven SMX's reach. Rubber, metals, textiles-each has shown that material efficiency can be embedded across industries. But the U.S. market is its own test of scale. It's where regulation, supply chain fragility, and investor attention collide. The Tradepro alliance marks SMX's first major step into this arena, placing the company directly in one of the most pressing sectors.

The timing couldn't be sharper. States like California are enforcing strict recycled content laws, federal regulators are circling with broader mandates, and companies face real costs for missing the mark. Material efficiency isn't a nice-to-have in this environment. It's survival. And SMX offers the one thing that cuts through the noise: auditable proof.

There's also the economic side. By proving recycled content locally, SMX and Tradepro reduce reliance on imported feedstock, lower transportation costs, and strengthen domestic supply chains. That's material efficiency at its most practical-doing more with what's already here and cutting the hidden costs out of the loop.

Building the Arsenal

Step back, and the bigger strategy is clear. SMX isn't collecting projects-it's building an arsenal of proof points that turn material efficiency into global infrastructure. Natural rubber, textiles in Europe, metals with memory, and now plastics in the U.S. Every partnership is another branch growing from the same trunk: embedding proof at the molecular level and scaling it across the economy.

That arsenal matters because sustainability doesn't move on good intentions. It moves on systems that make efficiency measurable and enforceable. SMX's technology, backed by block-chain records and digital assets, is that system. It transforms waste into certified value and redefines efficiency as a financial standard, not just an environmental goal.

And that's the story that should grab every stakeholder's attention. This mission isn't about plastics in isolation or rubber or textiles alone. It's about SMX creating the architecture of a new economy where material efficiency isn't just tracked-it's traded. Proof has become the new currency, and SMX isn't just minting it. It's building the marketplace.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-and-tradepro-to-put-material-efficiency-on-the-worlds-larges-1081153