Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - OysterLink, a hospitality job platform, has released new data showing a strong demand for management roles in the industry.

Most Posted Jobs in Hospitality

Recent job listings reveal that managerial positions are among the most posted nationwide, far ahead of general service jobs. The demand is especially high in fast-growing cities with strong tourism and economic development:

Hotel Manager postings are highest in Indianapolis, IN (107 openings) and Austin, TX (106 openings), as of the beginning of September 2025.

postings are highest in and Restaurant Manager postings are led by Austin, TX (98 openings) and San Antonio, TX (94 openings), as of the beginning of September 2025.

"The industry needs experienced leaders now," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Stable management is key to the guest experience. The large number of open leadership roles shows that companies are gearing up for long-term growth but need skilled professionals to make it happen."

What this means

For job seekers: Highlight proven experience in team leadership, managing budgets, and handling workplace conflicts. Certifications and a strong record of reducing staff turnover can help candidates stand out.

For employers: Focus on developing internal talent. Fast-track training and strong retention programs for top-performing shift leads and assistant managers are critical to building a reliable pipeline of future leaders.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a platform connecting restaurant and hospitality professionals with job opportunities. With job listings, including chef in New Orleans or bartender in Seattle, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

For more insights on workforce and travel trends, visit www.oysterlink.com.

