INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Build Show LIVE 2025: Igniting the Future of Residential Construction

Returning for the second year, the movement gains strength and brings more resources to the industry.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Build Show LIVE, the ultimate event where custom home builders unlock next-level expertise changing the way homes across the country are built, is returning bigger and better. Taking place October 17-18 (education beginning October 16) at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Build Show LIVE is the must-attend destination for hands-on, real-world education for custom home builders, remodelers and specialty contractors in the South and beyond.

Following an exceptional launch in 2024 that welcomed participants from nearly all 50 states and 11 countries, Build Show LIVE 2025 provides unprecedented opportunities for residential construction professionals to learn about the latest industry products, technology and network with peers.

In partnership with The Build Show, founded by renowned Austin-based builder Matt Risinger, this year's event delivers career-changing access to the innovations and connections that will define the future of construction. Build Show LIVE is reshaping the future of construction with a powerful mission to Know Better. Build Better®.

Education led by Build Experts Stephanie Dailey, Steve Baczek, Brent Hull, Jordan Smith, Michael Conneely, Lydia Crowder, Jake Burton, Travis Brungardt, CJ Nielsen, Bryan Uhler, Wade Paquin and Eric Aune will deliver informative sessions including why remodels go off the rails, installation secrets, the perfect plumbing plan, recession proofing a business and the introduction of the Build HD standard.

The Expo Hall will showcase manufacturers including Arclin, Andersen Windows & Doors, Huber Engineered Woods,Builders FirstSource, Extreme Panels, Fusion Air Lighting Partners, Simpson Strong-Tie and Shurtape Technologies, showcasing the latest tools and solutions within roofing, windows and exterior trim, flooring, lighting, framing, siding, doors and more. This year's expanded programming spans three dynamic stages: the Know Better Business Stage, sharing insights on finance and operations; the Huber Main Stage, featuring headline sessions with The Build Show experts and industry leaders; the Pella Build Better Demo Stage, with hands-on demonstrations bringing building science to life.

"Following the success of the first edition of Build Show LIVE, we are building on that momentum to continue delivering essential resources to our community," says Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets Construction. "Build Show LIVE remains focused on quality craftsmanship and sustainable building practices, which is reflected in the exceptional caliber of speakers, exhibitors and attendees we are proud to host for this second iteration."

Participants can join the Build Experts at the first-ever Networking Roundtable Breakfast for a powerful discussion on challenges and opportunities facing builders, contractors and remodelers in the high-performance building community. Topics will range from builder-trade collaborations, electrical techniques, local involvement with trades education, communication, training, delegation strategies and building a smarter, more self-reliant team.

Southern states have fueled the expected jump in construction activity for single-family homes across the country , despite ongoing struggles with rising costs, labor shortages and recent market headwinds. Build Show LIVE unites construction professionals to deliver live product demonstrations and provide first access to innovations and interactive problem-solving sessions.

Build Show LIVE VIP pass networking events including a VIP lunch, happy hour, home tours and exclusive expert-led education with top builders, remodelers and architects.

Attendees are encouraged to download the Build Show LIVE 2025 app to enhance the onsite experience and stay organized.

Registration rates increase on October 16. To register to attend, please visit? www.buildshowlive.com . Members of the media can register for a complimentary press pass. To attend, please visit www.buildshowlive.com.

About Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE, created by Informa Markets Construction in collaboration with The Build Show, the trusted voice in residential construction, is the premier trade event dedicated to building science, fine craftsmanship and project-specific techniques. Build Show LIVE will bring together custom home builders, contractors, remodelers, architects, business leaders and top-industry companies to discover ground-breaking products that create powerful solutions. Learn from leading trades experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations and conference sessions. Build Show LIVE brings its audience together through engaging digital content, hands-on training and the most accessible resources. To learn more about the event, visit? www.buildshowlive.com .

About The Build Show

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Creator of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including? YouTube ,? Instagram ?and? the Build Podcast . With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners,? The Build Show ?is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results. For more information, please visit? www.thebuildshow.com .

