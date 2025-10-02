Tagg-N-Go Car Wash Brings Back SCAREWASH: Haunted Wash with a Purpose

SAINT GEORGE, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Tagg-N-Go is once again turning up the thrills for a good cause. SCAREWASH, the company's annual haunted car wash, returns October 24-30 from 7-9 p.m. each night at participating locations. From haunted encounters to eerie effects, SCAREWASH puts a Halloween twist on the usual wash while helping families in need.

This year's event will be held at four locations: St. George, Cedar City, Saratoga Springs (serving Utah County), and Idaho Falls. Admission is $7 for members and $25 for non-members.

Co-founders Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin created SCAREWASH in memory of Allgood's mother, who passed away from breast cancer in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a community tradition, with 100% of profits going directly to local individuals and families battling cancer.

"My mom passed away from breast cancer." Quinn Allgood, co-founder states, "Conner and I both know what it feels like to go through trials and to be lifted by our communities, and we wanted Scarewash to do the same for others."

Each October, SCAREWASH raises funds to ease financial burdens while offering encouragement and hope to those fighting similar battles. This year's proceeds will go directly to families chosen through community nominations, bringing relief and support where it's needed most.

For full event details, participating locations, to nominate someone that needs support, to read the stories of past year's recipients, or make a donation online, visit taggngo.com/scarewash.

The event highlights Tagg-N-Go's commitment to community, turning a fun Halloween tradition into meaningful support for families in need.

Founded in 2013 in St. George, Utah, Tagg-N-Go Car Wash has grown to 30 locations across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. The company is recognized as one of the top 40 conveyor car wash brands in the nation and is known for its unlimited wash memberships, exceptional customer service, and community engagement.

