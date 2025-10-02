Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, today announces the publication of its new Life Cycle Inventory (LCI), which highlights the exceptional environmental performance optimization of H-UKR 0% clinker cement.

According to the results of the new LCI, the carbon footprint of H-UKR cement for France is 198 kgCO2eq per ton, a 25% reduction from the previous level (252 kgCO2eq/t). This LCI completes the Environmental Product Declaration published in February 20251 for European countries outside France. It is specific to France, where regulations require the carbon impact of blast furnace slag to be taken into account.

Significantly reduced carbon intensity thanks to overall optimization and an innovative process

This performance is the result of continuous optimization across the whole value chain:

Raw material sourcing: selection of low-impact co-products, increased integration of materials from the circular economy, and optimized logistics reducing associated CO2 emissions

A unique cement on the sustainable construction market

H-UKR 0% clinker cement is the most efficient and lowest-emission solution on the market after H-IONA Hoffmann Green supersulfated cement, combining low carbon intensity with high technical performance. It guarantees the same formwork removal rates as traditional cements, in both summer and winter, and meets the most stringent requirements in terms of durability and safety (mechanical strength, fire resistance, seismic resistance, etc.). It already enables the most ambitious IC Construction thresholds set by RE2020 for 2031 to be achieved today.

This report, which follows the European life cycle inventory published in February 2025, provides current and future partners with up-to-date and certified environmental data, thereby strengthening the credibility and attractiveness of Hoffmann Green solutions in France and internationally.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The publication of this Life Cycle Inventory confirms the environmental excellence of our 0% clinker products. In addition to the European life cycle inventory, it illustrates the continuous progress made by our teams to further reduce the carbon footprint of our cements. This exceptional performance reflects our commitment to offering the market a solution that is both high-performance and sustainable, without compromising on technology, and reinforces the appeal of H-UKR in France and across Europe."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

1 See press release dated February 18, 2025: https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/app/uploads/2025/03/PR_Hoffmann_Green_18022025_EPD_EN_vf.pdf

