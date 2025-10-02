Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2025 18:14 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JRM Construction Management Completes CHAGEE's First American Teahouse at Westfield Century City, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / JRM Construction West is pleased to announce the successful completion of CHAGEE's first U.S. location at Westfield Century City. Spanning 1,870 square feet, this modern teahouse was built to embody CHAGEE's signature aesthetic, creating an inviting destination for tea lovers in one of Los Angeles' premier retail centers.

"We're honored to partner with CHAGEE on its first U.S. location," said John Jackson, Principal, Managing Partner at JRM West. "From the soaring ceiling volume to the precise millwork fins and thoughtfully constructed seating, our team focused on delivering a refined, welcoming environment that expresses CHAGEE's brand while optimizing comfort and flow."

Key elements of the new space include striking high ceilings that expand the sense of openness, distinctive millwork fins along all walls that provide textural rhythm and visual interest, and carefully crafted seating layouts that maximize comfort and capacity. An outdoor seating area further enhances the guest experience, inviting patrons to relax and enjoy CHAGEE's tea offerings in a vibrant open-air setting. Delivered in just 14 weeks, the project reflects JRM's commitment to quality craftsmanship and efficient execution, bringing CHAGEE's vision of a contemporary tea house to life on a fast-track schedule. The completed venue underscores JRM's expertise in high-end retail and hospitality environments that elevate brand identity and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

This latest project builds on JRM's extensive portfolio of premium retail and food-and-beverage spaces across the country, reinforcing the firm's reputation for delivering sophisticated, best-in-class destinations.

Contact Information

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director
sukhan@jrmcm.com

.

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-chagees-first-american-teahouse-at-westfield-cent-1081154

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
