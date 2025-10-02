New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Undisputed Legal Inc. ("Undisputed"), a technology-enabled legal support services company headquartered in New York City, today announced the opening of its new corporate office at One World Trade Center, 85th Floor, New York, NY 10007. In addition to its New York presence, the company also operates offices in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Washington D.C.

At the same time, Undisputed unveiled a redesigned website in January 2025 that enables clients to place service orders within minutes. The digital platform streamlines access to professionalprocess service and investigative support, further underscoring the company's commitment to efficiency, compliance, and reliability.

Undisputed provides legal support in all 50 U.S. states and over 120 countries worldwide, serving federal, state, and city agencies, law firms, attorneys, and the general public. With multiple office locations, the company ensures immediate reach-back for surge requirements, minimizing service interruptions in even the most complex legal circumstances.

"Undisputed Legal was founded on the belief that technology can modernize one of the world's oldest professions," said Brian B. Ricks, Founder, President & CEO of Undisputed Legal Inc. "By combining our One World Trade Center headquarters with an advanced online service platform, we are making legal support services faster, more transparent, and more accessible--whether for clients in New York City or across more than 120 countries worldwide."

Vice President Nasim Dehghani added, "Our focus is not only on building secure and scalable technology, but also on ensuring the client experience is intuitive and responsive. By applying human-centered design principles, we've created solutions that reduce complexity while strengthening trust--making legal logistics more efficient for everyone involved."

Undisputed has long been recognized as an industry-leading legal support agency, meeting complex challenges with insight, expertise, and flawless execution. This dedication to innovation and client satisfaction has helped the agency establish lasting relationships with legal professionals and organizations across jurisdictions.

The company's professional credentials reflect its commitment to excellence. Undisputed is rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau (since 2014) and is an active member of leading industry organizations, including the National Association of Professional Process Servers, the New York State Professional Process Server Association, the American Legal and Financial Network, and the National Creditors Bar Association, among others.

With its One World Trade Center headquarters, regional offices, international service coverage, and innovative online ordering system, Undisputed Legal Inc. continues to blend advanced technology with deep expertise in investigation services and subpoena service to deliver timely, compliant, and professional legal support across jurisdictions.

