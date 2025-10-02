SELECTIRENTE seizes investment opportunities with the acquisition of two portfolios of local retail properties in Paris and the inner suburbs

SELECTIRENTE, the only listed French real estate company specializing in local retail premises, pursues its investment strategy focused on commercial properties located in the city centers of major metropolitan areas, notably Paris, with the ambition of making the capital the core of its development. In line with this objective, the Company announces the acquisition of two portfolios in the Île-de-France region, primarily comprising 10 retail units. The total acquisition cost of this transaction, with premises leased to leading brands and located in densely populated residential areas, amounts to nearly €11 million, generating an immediate yield of approximately 6.8%.



The first portfolio consists of four local retail units: three in Paris (3rd, 10th, and 17th arrondissements) and one in Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine), all situated on highly frequented shopping streets, for a total acquisition cost of €3.6 million.

The second portfolio comprises six retail units and, marginally, an office space, with a total area of 1,677 sqm, acquired for €7.3 million, delivering an immediate yield of over 7%. Three of these assets are currently leased to Picard Surgelés, located in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, in Viroflay (Yvelines), and in Maisons-Alfort (Val-de-Marne), on the busy Avenue du Général Leclerc. This portfolio also includes a retail unit in Maisons-Alfort, on the same thoroughfare, leased to Carrefour City, a shop in the 1st arrondissement of Paris, and a property occupied by Domino's Pizza in Viroflay.

Jérôme Descamps, Chairman of SELECTIRENTE Gestion, stated:



« This dual acquisition, carried out on strategic thoroughfares and in particularly attractive Parisian neighborhoods, demonstrates SELECTIRENTE's continued ability to seize the best opportunities in the city-center commercial real estate market, even in the current economic environment. Following a period marked by strategic portfolio refocusing, this transaction signals an active return to an investment-driven dynamic, with further acquisitions planned in Paris and major French metropolitan areas in the coming months. »

Since the beginning of 2025, SELECTIRENTE has completed €13.2 million in acquisitions, perfectly aligned with its investment strategy. As of today, the Company is also committed to more than €8 million in additional investments and remains poised to seize further opportunities thanks to its financial resources.

About SELECTIRENTE



Founded in 1997 at the initiative of SOFIDY and real estate professionals, SELECTIRENTE was listed in October 2006 and opted for the SIIC (French REIT) regime on 1 January 2007. SELECTIRENTE is one of the few real estate companies specialising in local retail premises.



SELECTIRENTE is managed by SELECTIRENTE GESTION, manager and general partner, which in turn relies on the know-how and skills of service provider SOFIDY (part of the Tikehau Capital Group's real estate business) in the fields of asset management, property management and the execution of investment, disposal and financing programmes.



With a property portfolio valued at nearly €580m at the end of June 2025, over 63% of which is located in Paris, the Company's strategic objective is to develop and increase the value of its city-centre retail assets in the most dynamic French and European cities.



Listed on: Euronext Paris Compartment B (SELER) - ISIN: FR0004175842



More information: www.selectirente.com

