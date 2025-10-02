Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date BLGV Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. Monday October 6, 2025 BOIL Beyond Oil Ltd. HYPE Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. JUSH Jushi Holdings Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares QIM Quimbaya Gold Inc. PLTH Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)