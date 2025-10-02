Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|BLGV
|Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
|Monday October 6, 2025
|BOIL
|Beyond Oil Ltd.
|HYPE
|Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.
|JUSH
|Jushi Holdings Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares
|QIM
|Quimbaya Gold Inc.
|PLTH
|Planet 13 Holdings Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
