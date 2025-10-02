Collaboration Will Bring Advanced Technologies to Customers More Quickly and Efficiently

Ribbon Bio and Scala Biodesign, two emerging leaders in biotechnology, both led by women CEOs, have announced a new business collaboration focused on better delivering to customers enzymes that enable more powerful DNA synthesis. The companies are combining their expertise in DNA synthesis and enzyme design to demonstrate how stronger molecular tools can accelerate progress across the life sciences and expand the reach of their industry-leading tools to a broader set of customers worldwide.

Ribbon Bio is transforming DNA synthesis with its MiroSynth platform, which uses enzymes to assemble long and accurate DNA molecules for synthetic biology and biopharma applications. Scala Biodesign develops computational methods to design enzymes with improved stability and performance. Its ScalaOS platform enables R&D teams to design enzymes independently and at scale, extending access to advanced computational design across the research community. Together, these technologies enable customers to address key areas of scientific research more quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively a key benefit in today's more challenged environment.

"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Scala Biodesign as we are always seeking ways to challenge the limits of DNA synthesis," said Jodi Barrientos, CEO of Ribbon Bio. "We are confident that the more powerful enzymes behind our algorithm-driven design of synthetic DNA can translate into speedier delivery, stronger performance and better outcomes for our customers all more important than ever today as biopharma research faces economic hurdles to attain scientific outcomes."

"At Scala Biodesign, our mission is to provide enzymes that are more stable, efficient, and ready for demanding applications," said Dr. Ravit Netzer, CEO and Co-founder of Scala Biodesign. "Seeing these designs perform within Ribbon's precision system highlights the potential of computational enzyme design to deliver immediate value."

This new collaboration illustrates how advances in enzyme design and DNA synthesis together can deliver meaningful improvements that provide genuine benefits to customers, including speed and accuracy, as part of the continued search for more effective solutions across biotechnology.

The two companies plan a series of programs together in the coming months to advance the understanding of enzymatic DNA for biopharma and biotechnology customers.

About Ribbon Bio

Ribbon Bio is a synthetic biology leader driving DNA synthesis beyond the limits of current technologies: making the impossible possible. We are redefining scientific possibility with our algorithm-driven technology that produces pristine synthetic DNA molecules, at a high level of accuracy and unprecedented speed, enabling our partners to deliver a new generation of transformative solutions for the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit us at www.ribbonbio.com.

About Scala Biodesign

Scala Biodesign develops computational protein design technologies to optimize enzymes, antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and antigens across diverse industries. Its proven in silico platforms integrate structure-based and sequence-based calculations, delivering faster, more reliable solutions to complex protein engineering challenges, all in a single design round. Applications include developing novel biocatalysts for green chemistry, designing complex antigens, and optimizing biologics and vaccines. ScalaOS, the company's cloud-based platform, empowers customers to accelerate R&D while reducing time and costs. For more information, visit www.scala-bio.com.

