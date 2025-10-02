Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
02.10.2025 19:02 Uhr
SumUp Scales U.S. Presence With New Products and Services for SMBs Designed to Retain and Acquire Customers

With more than four million merchants worldwide and operations across 35+ markets, SumUp doubles down in the U.S. with a full ecosystem of solutions - from point-of-sale and loyalty to invoicing

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / SumUp, the global financial technology company serving more than four million small businesses worldwide, today announced a renewed commitment and investment in the U.S. market. Building on its established U.S. presence, the company is bringing greater recognition to the entrepreneurs and small business owners it serves with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help companies get paid, run operations, and grow. This U.S. push comes at an inflection point after proving its model globally and reaching a massive scale.

SumUp POS Lite

SumUp POS Lite
SumUp is able to deliver enterprise-level sophistication to small businesses

The company operates in more than 35 markets and processes over one billion transactions annually, scaling from tens of millions just a few years ago. Unlike many U.S.-focused providers, SumUp combines this global reach with a broad ecosystem, from point-of-sale systems to loyalty and kiosks, making it one of the few SMB payment companies able to deliver enterprise-level sophistication to small businesses.

"Small businesses drive the economy, but too many are still locked out by costly and fragmented systems -- we're here to change that with a point-of-sale solution for small businesses designed specifically with their business and customer retention and acquisition needs in mind," said Andrew Helms, CEO - USA at SumUp. "Over the last decade, we've proven that you don't need to be a large enterprise to access world-class financial tools. With substantial investment and strategic acquisitions, such as Fivestars, we have built a solution to empower U.S. merchants to grow their businesses with ease."

SumUp is already embedded in the fabric of American entrepreneurship, supporting thousands of small businesses - from pet stores, cafés, and bubble tea shops to liquor, vape, and tobacco shops. These existing relationships provide a strong foundation for SumUp's deeper U.S. investment and continued growth.

As part of its expanded U.S. strategy, SumUp is focused on:

  • SumUp POS, fueled by an industry-leading loyalty and customer communication platform.

  • Supporting products and features that help merchants run and grow their businesses effortlessly, such as Kiosk, invoicing, inventory management, and banking solutions.

  • Top-notch customer support, effortless onboarding, and a seamless and consistent experience.

SumUp is committed to becoming the leading financial services partner for small businesses across the U.S. by enhancing their access to and experience as it expands its operations.

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide. In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, kiosks, card readers, and invoicing.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com

Contact Information

Kite Hill PR
sumup@kitehillpr.com

.

SOURCE: SumUp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sumup-scales-u.s.-presence-with-new-products-and-services-for-smbs-d-1080157

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
