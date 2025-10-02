The Michaels Organization: Housing Authority of Baltimore City and Development Partners Michaels and AHC Break Ground on Second Phase of Keys Pointe

New Community Will Bring 60 New Affordable Apartment Homes to Baltimore's Southeast Side as Part of O'Donnell Heights Revitalization

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Today, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined the Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) alongside its development partners, The Michaels Organization and Affordable Homes & Communities of Greater Baltimore (AHC), to break ground on the second phase of Keys Pointe, a $36 million affordable housing development in southeast Baltimore.

Rendering of Key's Pointe

An architectural rendering of Key's Pointe Apartments

"Today's groundbreaking proves what's possible when the City and our partners work together toward a shared vision of affordable housing for all. This is a critical milestone for Keys Pointe, a project that embodies our commitment to making sure every Baltimore resident has access to a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home," said Mayor Scott.

Other dignitaries who joined to celebrate the start of this latest phase of the multi-phased revitalization of the O'Donnell Heights public housing community included Maryland State Senate President William Ferguson, Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, and Julia Glanz, Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

"HABC believes every Baltimore resident deserves access to high-quality, affordable housing in communities that uplift and empower them. Key's Pointe is a powerful example of what we can achieve through partnerships and perseverance. This next phase reflects our continued commitment to transforming O'Donnell Heights into a vibrant, inclusive neighborhood where residents have real opportunities to succeed," said Janet Abrahams, President & CEO of HABC.

This newest community will offer 60 affordable apartments, with floorplans that range from one- to four-bedroom apartments, spread across nine, two-story, townhouse-style buildings. Residents will have access to Key's Pointe shared amenities, including community spaces, an outdoor fitness circuit, and two playgrounds. This redevelopment is the start of phase two and ties into the overall four-phase master plan.

In addition to the apartment homes, this phase includes new public and private infrastructure, including three new public roads with on-street parking for residents and guests, as well as accessible sidewalks. In addition, an existing bus stop adjacent to the development will be upgraded with a new concrete island to enhance convenience and safety for riders.

"It has been our privilege to be the Housing Authority's partner, whose vision for this critical redevelopment effort has been unwavering," said Michaels Senior Vice President Jonathan Lubonski. "We are also grateful for the strong support of not only the city's political leaders, but also many other local stakeholders, including the current and former residents of O'Donnell Heights."

"We are thrilled to break ground on a new phase of Key's Pointe and bring much-needed new housing to Baltimore City and Maryland," said AHC's Vice President of Real Estate Development Mary Claire Davis. "This project reflects our long-standing commitment to O'Donnell Heights, and we're honored to work with our partners to create quality, affordable homes where families can build their futures and thrive."

Financing for Keys Pointe 2A included $13.5 million in private equity raised through the sale of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $8.2 million from Freddie Mac as a first mortgage. Berkadia syndicated the tax credits, which were invested in by Truist. HABC provided $7.7 million Moving to Work funds, while Baltimore City provided $2.9 million in ARPA and $1 million in DHCD Affordable Housing Trust fund dollars. Maryland Community Development Administration issued tax-exempt bonds.

Additional members of the development team include Bozzuto Construction, which is serving as the General Contractor. Moseley Architects provided planning and architectural services and Morris Ritchie Associates provided civil engineering services.

