Live Wildly Foundation: Live Wildly and Sing Out Loud Festival Raise $130,000 to Protect Florida's Wild Places

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Live Wildly and Sing Out Loud Festival, with the help of more than 25,000 music fans, raised over $130,000 for conservation in St. Johns County, FL. The funds will go directly toward local land conservation initiatives that safeguard Florida's wild beauty.

The funding was raised through a portion of ticket sales from Sing Out Loud Festival's Live Wildly Showcase, a mission-driven music festival designed to spark deeper connections to Florida's wild places. Held Sept. 20-21 in historic St. Augustine, FL, the festival weekend featured 14 headliners such as platinum-selling artist Hozier, indie star Beabadoobee and folk-pop artist Vance Joy.

"Nature, like music, has the power to move people," said Lisa Shipley, CEO of Live Wildly. "We're proud to partner with Sing Out Loud to inspire people to protect Florida's wild lands. People protect what they love. From the food we eat to the air we breathe to the places we recreate, nature plays a vital role in our daily lives."

In between world-class acts, festival attendees explored the Live Wildly tent, where they were surrounded by the sights of Florida's unique natural areas. Inside the air-conditioned, springs-themed environment, guests cooled off while learning about Florida's iconic freshwater springs and the many species that depend on them. Vibrant imagery and educational displays throughout the venue highlighted the importance of protecting Florida's fragile ecosystems. Near the center of the event, Live Wildly showcased the return of its 15-foot inflatable Florida panther and debuted a new cub, a nod to the critically endangered species with only a little over 200 believed to remain in the wild.

This marks the second consecutive year Live Wildly has teamed up with Sing Out Loud to raise funds for Florida conservation. Year-round, Live Wildly collaborates with public and private partners across the state to connect people with Florida's wild places and inspire lasting support for protecting them.

"Our partnership with Live Wildly reflects what Sing Out Loud Festival is all about - using the power of music to bring awareness and inspire action," said Gabe Pellicer, CEO & President of SJC Cultural Events, Inc., the 501c3 organization that produces Sing Out Loud Festival. "Thanks to this collaboration, we've shown that when music and conservation come together, we can make a real impact for Florida's wild places. And that impact goes beyond one weekend of music - it helps safeguard the lands and waters that define Florida's identity and sustain our communities for generations."

Live Wildly's mission is the long-term protection of Florida's lands and waters, starting with a permanently connected Florida Wildlife Corridor. The Corridor, established in 2021, is an 18-million-acre network of lands and waters stretching from the Everglades to the Panhandle. It not only provides habitat for almost 2,000 different species - including the iconic Florida panther, manatees, and the Gopher tortoise, but also supports more than 100,000 jobs and generates $30 billion in annual revenue through recreation, tourism, agriculture and other industries.

