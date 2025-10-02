Brides Are Meeting Essense of Australia at Forever in New Bridal Fashion Collection

Fresh styles deliver fashion trends and romance for today's bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Essense of Australia returns this season with an inspired new collection that fuses fashion-forward edge with the romance modern brides love. Think sculptural silhouettes, artful textures and unexpected transformational moments. Each gown is designed to let every bride shine in their personal style on the most special day!

"Today's brides want to find a wedding dress that reflects their personal style and their love story" says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer and Head Designer of Essense of Australia. "This season we've taken bridal to a new level with fashion-forward craftsmanship, daring new fabrics and thoughtful versatility, giving brides endless ways to express their personal style while feeling timeless."

This hot new collection captures hearts at first glance with a modern yet romantic take on bridal style. Sleek column gowns and dramatic ballgowns are reimagined with sculpted silhouettes, bold detachable sleeves and cascading trains for looks that are striking. Rich, one-of-a-kind lace patterns and dimensional textures add depth and artistry, while fresh shapes and details bring new energy to classic bridal design. Each gown is crafted for brides who want to express their individuality and make their entrance the grandest of all.

With so many breathtaking wedding gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them look and feel their most beautiful on their wedding day. The new Essense of Australia collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring 32 new gowns. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 20 to 36. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com.

