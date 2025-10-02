LakePoint Sports Delivers Excellence in the Guest Experience in Travel and Youth Sports

Guests rate LakePoint 4.8/5 for unforgettable sports and travel experiences

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / LakePoint Sports is raising the bar for what it means to be the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination by putting Excellence in the Guest Experience at the center of everything it does. By blending championship-caliber venues with curated leisure opportunities, strategic partnerships, and a relentless commitment to service, LakePoint is transforming travel and youth sports into vacation-worthy, memory-making experiences for millions of athletes and families each year.

"At LakePoint Sports, we know families are investing their time, energy, and resources into every trip," said Dean Keener, SVP at LakePoint Sports. "It's our responsibility to ensure every moment-on and off the field-feels special, meaningful, and worth the journey. We're not just hosting games; we're creating lifelong memories."

That philosophy has earned LakePoint an impressive 4.8 out of 5 overall guest satisfaction score, consistently measured across thousands of surveys, QR code feedback, and advanced analytics through its multi-year partnership with Placer.ai .

"Guest feedback is one of the most powerful tools we have," said Erika Wyant, Senior Director of Marketing at LakePoint Sports. "By combining real-time reviews, survey data, and advanced analytics through our partnership with Placer.ai, we're able to truly listen to our guests and respond with intentional improvements. Technology allows us to see the full picture of the guest journey, helping us deliver experiences that consistently exceed expectations and earn their trust-reflected in our 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score."

Delivering Excellence at Every Touchpoint is Captured Through Four Strategic Initiatives

1. Holistic Guest Experience

LakePoint's "One Team. One Goal." commitment to excellence is intentional, strategic, and focused on every detail:

Wellness & Comfort: On-site sports psychologists, trainers, misting stations, cooling tubs, shaded seating, and courtesy rides ensure guests feel cared for throughout their stay

Food & Beverage: A "Fast, Friendly, Fresh" platform delivers both value and variety-from healthy açaí bowls to classic stadium favorites, plus seasonal LTOs like The Walk-Off Burger

Guest Support: A dedicated Guest Relations team, event hotlines, and service kiosks provide fast, friendly, and personal assistance

2. Technology that Enhances, Not Replaces

LakePoint leverages advanced technology to amplify the fan and athlete experience while preserving personal service:

Brand new Formetco boards at the Baseball Village provide a 25% increase in resolution and 20% higher brightness

More than 200 Pixellot cameras across campus for live streaming and video-on-demand, connecting families near and far

Real-time communication tools and NCR mobile ordering for seamless convenience

3. Experiences Beyond the Field

Understanding that today's sports trips often replace traditional vacations, LakePoint designs offerings that extend far beyond competition:

Publix Partnership: Free, family-friendly campus events such as pop-up games, cooking demos, and interactive activities

Barnsley Resort Collaboration: Unwind between games with exclusive discounts on horseback riding, golf, spa treatments, and more at this stunning 3,000-acre award-winning resort

Paradise Boats: Access to Lake Allatoona through discounted boat and jet ski rentals for adventure-filled downtime

New Hotel & Housing Partnerships: Special rates, white-glove booking service, and healthy lifestyle amenities like a rooftop bar and full-service restaurant ensure convenience and comfort

4. Strategic Partnerships that Add Value

LakePoint's more than 60 national, regional, and local partners-boasting a 90% year-over-year retention rate-are central to creating surprise-and-delight moments for families. Partnerships range from the Coca-Cola Scholarship Program and Academy Sports + Outdoors activations to exclusive lodging, dining, and entertainment offers that enrich every visit. "Strategic partnerships are at the heart of how we elevate the LakePoint experience," said Greg Barckhoff, EVP of Partnerships and Marketing at LakePoint Sports. "By collaborating with best-in-class brands across hospitality, technology, dining, and entertainment, we're able to create moments of surprise and delight that families don't expect from a typical sports trip. These partnerships allow us to deliver more value, more convenience, and more memorable experiences at every touchpoint of a guest's journey."

Setting the National Standard

From cutting-edge technology to curated experiences and premier venues, LakePoint Sports is ushering in a new era for travel and youth sports-one built on a deep commitment to our mission: to create lifelong memories, one experience, one game, one guest at a time. By anticipating needs, personalizing every detail, and relentlessly striving for excellence, LakePoint ensures that every family leaves with more than just scores on a scoreboard-they leave with stories, connections, and moments that last a lifetime.

Contact Information

Erika Wyant

Senior Director of Marketing

erika.wyant@lakepointsports.com

7248257333





SOURCE: LakePoint Sports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/lakepoint-sports-delivers-excellence-in-the-guest-experience-in-tr-1081156