McMinnville, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Baker St Café - Thai Kitchen & Bubble Tea today announced the official grand opening of its downtown McMinnville location, bringing authentic Thai cuisine and specialty bubble tea beverages to the heart of Yamhill County.

Founded by restaurateur Fon Khunsamart, who has over 27 years of experience in the culinary industry, Baker St Café introduces a menu rooted in traditional Thai flavors while incorporating modern beverage trends such as fruit teas, milk teas, and specialty matcha creations.

Authentic Thai Menu

The restaurant features a variety of freshly prepared dishes on its menu, including Pad Thai, Curry Chicken, Tom Yum Soup, Panang Curry, Yellow Curry, and Mango Sticky Rice. All recipes are crafted from scratch using authentic ingredients sourced to preserve the flavors of traditional Thai cooking

Bubble Tea & Specialty Drinks

In addition to its food menu, Baker St Café offers a full range of Thai beverages and bubble tea selections, including Thai Iced Coffee, Thai Tea, fruit teas, and milk teas. Seasonal flavors and unique fusions, such as Matcha Latte Boba and Horchata Matcha Boba, are also available.

Community Partnerships

Baker St Café runs a 'Dine & Donate' community program, partnering with local schools and nonprofits in McMinnville. Through these events, a portion of proceeds directly supports local causes, strengthening ties between the restaurant and the community.

Location & Hours

Baker St Café -Thai Kitchen & Bubble Tea is located at 205 SE Baker Street, McMinnville, Oregon. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Takeout, delivery (within 10 miles), and catering services are also available.

About Baker St Café - Thai Kitchen & Bubble Tea

Founded in 2025 by Fon Khunsamart, Baker St Café -Thai Kitchen & Bubble Tea is a family-owned restaurant dedicated to delivering authentic Thai cuisine and refreshing bubble tea beverages to McMinnville, Oregon. With a focus on tradition, quality, and community engagement, the café is committed to offering a welcoming dining experience for families, visitors, and local businesses.

