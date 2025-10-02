The tech company achieved the highest general satisfaction ranking with scores of 85% in the Whitelane Research study.

Stefanini Group, a global technology company specializing in digital transformation and AI solutions, announced today that it was awarded the title "Exceptional Performer" for General Customer Satisfaction and Workplace Services in the Whitelane 2025 Swiss IT Sourcing Study.

Debuting in the research this year, Stefanini achieved the highest general satisfaction ranking with scores of 85%, compared to the industry average of 78 percent. The company was also ranked number one for Workplace Services (83% vs. 79% industry average), considering several key performance indicators (KPIs).

"All Stefanini KPI scores are great, but Account Management is truly outstanding (94% compared with 79% industry average). This KPI evaluates how Stefanini manages their relationship with clients, from a strategic and commercial perspective, and identifies new areas for cooperation and improvement", said Jef Loos, Whitelane's Head of Research for Europe.

"The Whitelane Research ranking is a reflection of Stefanini values and the importance of customer satisfaction to our company", said Farlei Kothe, Chief Executive Officer for Stefanini North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. "Seeing our efforts being recognized for our clients and having zero of our clients in Workplace Services in Switzerland unsatisfied reinforces our commitment to quality and motivates Stefanini to go beyond."

Whitelane Research is an independent organization specializing in IT sourcing research across Europe. The 2025 Swiss IT Sourcing Study evaluates more than 400 unique IT sourcing relationships and 550 cloud platform relationships, based on input from nearly 170 of the country's largest IT-spending organisations. To see the full survey results, visit: https://whitelane.com/switzerland-2025/

For more information about Stefanini Group, please visit stefanini.com.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a global tech consulting company that offers a wide range of solutions with a co-creative approach and a constant focus on delivering results. The company supports organizations in their digital transformation journeys and in achieving operational excellence. With a portfolio fully powered by AI, the Stefanini Group brings together its broad offering across seven business units: Technology, Cyber, Data Analytics, Financial Tech, Operations, Marketing, and Manufacturing.

About Whitelane Research

Providing unparalleled insights into IT service provider performance in Europe

Whitelane Research is a leading independent organisation specialising in IT sourcing research across Europe. Our renowned studies feature 2,300+ client organisations evaluating 6,000+ IT sourcing relationships annually. With 500+ annual in-depth interviews with IT executives, Whitelane is the definitive authority in identifying the top-performing service providers in Europe.

For more information about Whitelane Research, visit www.whitelane.com.

