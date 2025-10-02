Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) announces the acquisition of Avtron Power Solutions2 (Avtron).

Based in Cleveland, Ohio (USA), Avtron is a leading global provider of load banks and power quality solutions that serve a wide range of high-growth markets, like datacenters, where reliable delivery of power is required. The company is expected to generate nearly $350 million in revenue in 2025, with high profitability. Avtron employs 600 people and operates five manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

With a commitment to innovation and quality, Avtron delivers dependable solutions for datacenters, healthcare facilities, renewable energy applications and industrial manufacturing sites to ensure that critical power is available when it's needed by customers worldwide.

Specializing in critical applications, the company generates nearly half of its revenue from datacenters, for which it has launched the industry's leading portfolio of load banks, including increasingly popular liquid-cooled options designed to keep up with the demands of high-density Artificial Intelligence loads in datacenters.

With over 70% of its revenue generated in the United States, this acquisition significantly strengthens Legrand's presence in energy transition-related solutions, particularly in fast-growing verticals such as datacenters grey room, microgrids, and healthcare.

With an enterprise value of $1.125 billion, the terms of this acquisition comply with the Group's financial criteria in terms of valuation multiples and value creation.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Avtron Power Solutions, the global leader in load banks. In line with our Ambition 2030 plan, this transaction marks a strategic step forward in the energy transition space, particularly in datacenters which already accounted for 24% of our revenue in the first half of 2025."

Key financial dates :

2025 nine-month results: November 6, 2025

Quiet period 3 " starts: October 7, 2025

Quiet period " starts: October 7, 2025 2025 annual results: February 12, 2026

Quiet period 3 " starts: January 13, 2026

Quiet period " starts: January 13, 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2026

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Load banks: equipment that simulates an electrical load to test the reliability of power supply systems

2 Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals

3 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

