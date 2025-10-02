Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 20:24 Uhr
Bybit Lists DoubleZero (2Z), Bringing Infrastructure-Backed Token to Traders With 5.5M 2Z Launch Promotion

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has listed DoubleZero (2Z), the token supporting a dedicated low-latency networking layer currently used by more than 300 blockchain validators worldwide. The listing introduces 2Z trading against both USDT and USDC, providing Bybit users access to an infrastructure-based asset designed to enhance block propagation, validator fairness and overall network reliability across distributed systems.

Bybit Logo

Backed by the Solana ecosystem, 2Z is a top-tier project on Solana led by Austin, a former member of the Solana Foundation.

DoubleZero takes a physical approach to blockchain scaling. Instead of relying solely on software-level improvements, it operates a permissionless fiber network in which data is routed directly between nodes via independently managed links. This enables faster packet transmission compared to conventional internet pathways, reducing consensus delays and improving performance for validators across diverse geographies. By combining fiber links run by independent contributors with edge filtering hardware in a permissionless network, DoubleZero maintains crypto-economic security guarantees while improving throughput.

Deposits for 2Z opened on October 2 at 4:00 a.m. UTC. Trading for the 2Z/USDT pair went live at 1:00 p.m. UTC, followed by 2Z/USDC at 1:30 p.m. Withdrawals are scheduled to open on October 3 at 10:00 a.m. UTC.

To coincide with the listing, Bybit has launched a 5.5 million 2Z "Token Splash" promotion. A total of 2,000,000 2Z has been allocated exclusively to new users through a deposit-based campaign running between October 2 and October 10. The first 5,000 participants who meet the qualifying thresholds-either by depositing 2,000 2Z or depositing and trading the equivalent of 100 USDT-will each receive 400 2Z.

An additional 3,500,000 2Z has been reserved for trading rewards, open to all users who meet eligibility criteria. Between October 2 at 1:00 p.m. UTC and October 10 at 11:00 a.m. UTC, any user who reaches a cumulative total of 500 USDT or more in 2Z spot trading volume will qualify for proportional rewards, with payouts capped at 1,800 2Z per participant.

The listing of 2Z reflects Bybit's continued focus on onboarding tokens backed by real-world infrastructure usage. As blockchain networks expand, performance improvements at the physical transport layer are becoming increasingly relevant to both institutional and retail participants. DoubleZero's approach to network acceleration offers a clear example of how hardware-aligned protocols are beginning to play a foundational role in blockchain scalability.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-lists-doublezero-2z-bringing-infrastructure-backed-token-to-traders-with-5-5m-2z-launch-promotion-302574101.html

