Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the comprehensive, independent strategic review that is underway across all aspects of Besra's business (see ASX Announcement 6 August 2025).
Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.
https://www.besra.com/2-10-2025-bez-update-on-strategic-review/
For further information, please contact:
Michael Higginson
Company Secretary
Email: Michael.higginson@besra.com
N. America
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Email: jim@besra.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268935
SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.
© 2025 Newsfile Corp.