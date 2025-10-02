Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the comprehensive, independent strategic review that is underway across all aspects of Besra's business (see ASX Announcement 6 August 2025).

Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/2-10-2025-bez-update-on-strategic-review/

For further information, please contact:

Michael Higginson

Company Secretary

Email: Michael.higginson@besra.com

N. America

James Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Email: jim@besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268935

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.