Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2025 21:26 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Navitas Life Sciences Named a Major Contender in Everest Group Clinical Data Management Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

Recognized for innovation in Biostatistics, Clinical Data Management, and Real-World Evidence, powered by AI-driven platforms

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Navitas Life Sciences, a global CRO delivering end-to-end solutions across clinical, regulatory, and safety operations, today announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Clinical Data Management (CDM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The report evaluates leading providers based on their market impact, vision, and delivery capabilities in clinical data management services.

"We are proud to be recognized by Everest Group in the 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Clinical Data Management Operations," said Srinivasan H Ramani, CEO, Navitas Life Sciences. "This recognition validates our commitment to combining technology, therapeutic expertise and operational excellence to drive patient-centric outcomes and thereby we help sponsors accelerate development, ensure compliance and bring therapies to patients faster."

"As clinical data management evolves with the growing emphasis on real-time insights, scalability, and the integration of AI-driven platforms, enterprises are seeking partners with strong flexibility and deep therapeutic expertise," said Vandana Sharma, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Navitas Life Sciences distinguishes itself through its end-to-end CDM capabilities, supported by its proprietary OneClinical® platform, which enables AI-driven analytics, data harmonization, and cross-study standardization. It has a strong presence in large-scale oncology and neurology programs, complemented by strategic partnerships with ThoughtSphere, Unlearn, and Readout AI. This unique blend of advanced technology, therapeutic expertise, and client-centric flexibility positions Navitas Life Sciences as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Clinical Data Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

About Navitas Life Sciences

Navitas Life Sciences, headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, is a global CRO helping pharma and biotech accelerate development and improve patient outcomes. With expertise in Clinical Data Management, Biostatistics, and Real-World Evidence, powered by AI/ML-enabled platforms, Navitas delivers smarter, faster, and compliant clinical research solutions worldwide. Learn more at www.navitaslifesciences.com

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties. Selected extracts do not necessarily provide full context. Everest Group research is independent, and no organization has paid a fee to influence ranking. To access complete research, visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.?

Contact Information

Deepa Jayakumar
Chief Marketing Officer
deepajayakumar@navitaslifesciences.com
3017702730

.

SOURCE: Navitas Life Sciences



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/navitas-life-sciences-named-a-major-contender-in-everest-group-clinic-1081186

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.