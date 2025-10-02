Garantir Cybersecurity: Garantir Debuts Market-First Unlimited CLM + PKI to Slash Costs and Align Price-to-Value

Unlimited use certificate lifecycle management and private PKI disrupt an overpriced, restrictive market by offering one simple subscription fee

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Garantir, a leader in enterprise cryptographic security, today announced the launch of its Unlimited Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Private Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) offering, designed to eliminate costly certificate outages, simplify compliance, and reduce enterprise PKI costs by up to six figures annually.

For decades, cryptography has been the backbone of digital trust. Yet managing the certificates that secure websites, applications, devices, and identities has only grown more complex. Certificates and keys are getting larger, renewals are becoming more frequent, and with new compliance changes set to take effect in March 2026, organizations will soon face a heavier operational burden than ever before. Despite these pressures, incumbent vendors continue to rely on outdated, per-certificate pricing models with confusing tiers and hidden add-ons that make enterprises feel held hostage by unpredictable, skyrocketing bills.

Breaking the Enterprise Pricing Barrier

Garantir's new model replaces per-certificate pricing with a simple, predictable subscription:

Unlimited CLM: $99K/year

Private PKI: $25K/year

Unlimited includes no cap on certificates or certificate types under management, full discovery, automated renewals, support for public third-party trusted and private CAs, policy enforcement, connectors, users, and teams - with no hidden fees, no tiers, and no per-certificate counting.

By removing artificial price barriers, certificates can be monitored and renewed on time, eliminating the risk of outages, audit failures, and service disruptions.

With new short-lived certificate requirements on the horizon, enterprises face an unprecedented operational burden to keep pace with accelerated renewals. Affordable, enterprise-scale CLM automation is no longer optional, it's essential to maintain trust and uptime.

"Short-lived certificate rules will drastically increase the renewal volume and complexity organizations must manage," said Trell Rohovit, Garantir CEO. "Traditional CLM hasn't evolved in line with technology. Automation and integration should have driven prices down years ago, but enterprises are still being charged like it's 2015. If companies can't automate at scale, they're exposed to outages, compliance failures, and unnecessary risk. We are aligning price-to-value to ensure automation is accessible and affordable so every enterprise can meet this challenge head-on."

Driving Security and Savings

Over the past decade, some of the world's largest and most trusted digital platforms have been unexpectedly taken offline due to expired or misconfigured digital certificates. Analysts have repeatedly noted that these incidents are not isolated mistakes, but systemic risks that highlight how fragile critical systems become when certificate lifecycle management is left to manual tracking or fragmented processes.

By shifting to Garantir's simple-fee model, enterprises can redirect up to six-figure savings to other important security initiatives such as post-quantum cryptography readiness, ransomware defense, code signing, privileged access management, secrets management, etc., accelerating progress toward broader security goals.

True Unlimited, Seamless Integration, Rapid Deployment

Unlimited with Garantir truly means unlimited. Certificates across the enterprise can be discovered, enrolled, renewed, and governed without counting, tiers, or hidden limits. This includes full support for standard enrollment protocols such as SCEP, EST, and ACME, native orchestration with enterprise applications and platforms, and integrations with leading trusted public CAs including, but not limited to, DigiCert, Sectigo, and GlobalSign, as well as private PKIs like Microsoft, AWS Private CA, Garantir CA, and EJBCA.

In addition, Garantir enables CLM for TLS with properly protected keys in HSMs as well as just-in-time provisioning.

With enterprise-scale capacity built in, organizations can consolidate certificate lifecycle management across diverse environments, ensure certificates are continuously monitored and renewed, and eliminate the risks of outages or audit failures.

Customers typically go live in days to weeks - not months - without re-engineering or costly consulting engagements.

By combining discovery, broad connector coverage, seamless app integration, HSM-protected keys, and just-in-time provisioning into a single predictable subscription fee, Garantir redefines what CLM + PKI should deliver for modern enterprises.

About Garantir

Garantir is a cybersecurity company that provides advanced cryptographic solutions to the enterprise. The Garantir team has worked on the security needs of businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. At the core of Garantir's philosophy is the belief that securing business infrastructure and data should not hinder performance or interrupt day-to-day operations. With GaraTrust, Garantir's flagship cryptographic services platform, private keys remain secured at all times, while a client-side hashing architecture ensures high performance for all cryptographic operations, including code signing, SSH, S/MIME, document signing, application-level data encryption, TLS, secure backup, and more. Explore https://www.garantir.io to learn more.

Contact Information

