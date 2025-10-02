Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Kansas City, KS

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in Kansas City, KS on Thursday, October 16that 1:30 PM CST. Buc-ee's will celebrate the groundbreaking of its first location in Kansas with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at I-70 & West Village Parkway, Kansas City, KS, Buc-ee's Kansas City will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's is proud to offer its signature favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. Guests can enjoy thousands of snack, meal, and beverage options, along with award-winning restrooms, competitively priced fuel, and the exceptional service that has made Buc-ee's a trusted name for over 40 years.

Dignitaries attending the Buc-ee's Kansas City groundbreaking ceremony will include members of the UG Board of Commissioners and Mayor Tyrone Garner.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's has grown to operate 54 stores nationwide. Since launching its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi, and Virginia. Since 2024, Buc-ee's has broken ground on its first locations in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona. Buc-ee's upcoming Kansas City store will mark its debut in Kansas.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, said, "We are excited to be in Kansas and practically in the middle of the country; our Kansas City location will be the perfect pitstop for literally everyone in the United States!"

Buc-ee's Kansas City will bring at least 225+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

SOURCE: Buc-ee's

