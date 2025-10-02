Champion of SMB growth says with AI the future of the trades isn't more work it's more reward.

Simpro Group, the global leader in AI-powered field service solutions for commercial and residential trades, today announces the appointment of Fred Voccola as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Voccola most recently transformed Kaseya into a $15 billion global leader by helping SMB-focused managed service providers unlock new levels of profitability, fueling Kaseya's explosive growth, and soaring valuation. He now turns his focus to the unsung heroes of the residential and commercial trades, leading the creation of the first AI-driven operating platform purpose-built for the trades.

"Commercial and residential trades-representing more than $150 billion in global economic activity-are the backbone of modern society," Voccola said. "They build our homes and schools, maintain our hospitals, protect our businesses, keep air, water, and energy flowing; even the future of AI the data centers, the servers, the cooling systems relies on them. The trades build our world and keep us moving forward. Simpro builds the platform that pays them back."

Trusted by 450,000 business owners, administrators, and field technicians globally, Simpro's unified AI-powered field service management software helps commercial and residential trades simplify workflows and improve profitability. With Voccola's appointment, Simpro will deliver the industry's only AI-first operating platform purpose-built to double the profitability of commercial and residential contractors.

"Before Simpro, we were stuck with disconnected tools that slowed us down and hurt profitability. With Simpro's unified platform, invoicing is faster, admin time is down, and our profits doubled," said Amy Carnrick, former CEO of Foster Plumbing. "This platform doesn't replace my work it makes sure I get rewarded for it."

Fred Voccola succeeds Gary Specter, who has led Simpro Group since 2023. Gary will remain with Simpro to work with Fred through November 15 to ensure a smooth transition, then step up onto the board staying fully invested in Simpro Group's future. "We've built something powerful together," Specter said. "This transition lets Fred take the wheel, but I am still all in: as a board member, a shareholder, and someone who believes in what this team can achieve."

Voccola will join other trades industry leaders and the Simpro ecosystem at Simprosium 2025, where he will share his vision for accelerating AI innovation and reshaping how trades businesses scale profitably.

Simpro Group builds the AI operating platform for the trades, helping contractors, technicians, and field crews get paid faster, run smarter, and grow stronger. As the company behind Simpro, BigChange, AroFlo, and ClockShark, we support 24,000 businesses and 450,000 users worldwide with teams across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

