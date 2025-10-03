Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 00:12 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OpenSolar launches AI technology for solar professionals and completes $20m Equity Raise

OpenSolar to extend their technology investment in AI to support solar installers globally and accelerate the energy transition.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSolar, a software platform serving more than 25,000 solar installer businesses in over 160 countries, announced new equity financing from leading technology investors including Titanium Ventures, Google, 2150 Sustainability Fund, and other investors.

OpenSolar logo

With the recent release of OpenSolar 3.0, OpenSolar has introduced new AI technology that automates much of the solar installer's workflow, improving efficiency for the installer and creating an enhanced homeowner experience. The company aims to connect the world's energy consumers, professionals and suppliers with the technology layer that enables efficiency and scale.

OpenSolar has now secured $20m in equity financing to further invest in its AI technology solutions and to expand global coverage.

Leveraging Google's Solar API data, OpenSolar has built a platform that is used by installers to design highly accurate solar energy solutions for home and business owners, together with a wide range of tools including sales proposals, project management and payments systems, finance solutions, hardware ordering and inventory management. These services are provided at no cost to the installer, with revenue from partners in manufacturing, finance and distribution funding OpenSolar's product development.

"The ability for any contractor to access world class software and imagery for free, is supporting the rapid transition to low-cost clean energy." said Andrew Birch ("Birchy"), co-founder and CEO of OpenSolar. "OpenSolar technology has facilitated 6,000,000 solar system designs resulting in $10bn worth of solar sales, since inception. With the next generation of AI tools, we can take solar growth to the next level, reduce the cost of delivery and help take solar to 50% of energy globally by 2035."

About OpenSolar

Founded in 2017, OpenSolar is on a mission to accelerate solar adoption worldwide by providing innovative software and a unique business model-the world's first completely free-to-use solar operating system for solar installers. OpenSolar supports the entire solar workflow, from AI-powered customer self-serve estimates, to industry-leading design accuracy with interactive proposals, financing and payment tools, and integrated hardware purchasing and project management, all in one seamless platform.

Instead of charging licensing fees to solar installers, OpenSolar generates revenue through partnerships with hardware and finance providers. This approach allows installers to save money on software costs while using cutting-edge tools to manage and grow their businesses. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, OpenSolar is used by more than 25,000 solar professionals in 160+ countries worldwide, supported by a global, remote team.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788190/OpenSolar_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Patrick Crane - patrick@opensolar.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/opensolar-launches-ai-technology-for-solar-professionals-and-completes-20m-equity-raise-302574291.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.