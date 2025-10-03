Cantech announces its lineup of presenting companies for the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference taking place on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at the Arcadian Loft, 8th Floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON.

Cantech is also hosting three networking events including: TMX Cantech Welcome Reception and Closing Bell, Cantech Closing Reception, and ROTH Capital After-Party taking place at the El Mocambo.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Cantech Media (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a Canadian online publication of technology focused news, analysis, and insights, announces its lineup of presenting companies for the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference. The conference provides investors with unparalleled access to some of the most innovative and high-growth technology companies in Canada.

This year's conference will feature the following companies:

Acceleware Ltd. (TSXV: AXE)

Anaergia Inc. (TSX: ANRG)

Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH)

Avante Corp. (TSXV: XX)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF)

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF)

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF)

BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE)

Claranova Technologies Inc. (Private)

Custom Health (Private)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC Pink: KPIFF)

EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM)

EnWave Corporation (TSXV: ENW)

Firan Technology Group (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF)

HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF)

High Tide Inc. (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI)

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS)

LaunchIT Solutions (Private)

MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM)

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF)

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF)

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CNSX: AIDR) (OTCQB: AIRDF)

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF)

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF)

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY)

Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF)

TRUBAR Inc. (TSXV: TRBR) (OTCQX: TRBRF)

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (OTCQB: OONEF)

VitalHub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF)

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF)

WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (Private)

Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA)

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV)

In addition to the conference, Cantech Letter is organizing the following exclusive networking events:

TMX Cantech Welcome Reception and Closing Bell

Leading up to the conference, the TMX Cantech Welcome Reception and ringing of the Closing Bell will take place on October 8, 2025, at TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON. Hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), this reception provides attendees with a unique chance to engage directly with capital markets experts in a prestigious setting and mingle with peer companies and key industry participants. This event is restricted to presenting companies and sponsors only.

Cantech Closing Reception

Following the conference on October 9, 2025, attendees are invited to the Closing Reception at the Arcadian Loft starting at 5:00 PM. Hosted by Winning Media Inc., this event allows participants to discuss key takeaways, network in a relaxed atmosphere, and celebrate the success of the conference. The reception will also feature the Winning Media Inc. award for best presentation and the annual Cantech Letter Awards.

ROTH Capital After-Party at the El Mocambo

The excitement continues at the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference After-Party, hosted by ROTH Capital at El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON. Beginning at 8:00 PM, this event will feature entertainment, celebration, and additional networking opportunities for attendees.

These events, accompanying the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference, emphasize the conference's commitment to fostering innovation and investment in Canada's dynamic tech sector. Attendees will have one-on-one meetings with investors alongside these exclusive networking gatherings designed to drive growth, collaboration, and innovation.

This year's Cantech Investment Conference is sponsored by:

Title Sponsors : TMX, Angad Capital

: TMX, Angad Capital Platinum Sponsors : Cozen O' Connor, Winning Media

: Cozen O' Connor, Winning Media Gold sponsors : ATB Capital Markets, Beacon, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial

: ATB Capital Markets, Beacon, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial Silver Sponsors : Atrium Research, Newsfile, Origin Merchant Partners

About Cantech Media

For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

About Angad Capital

Angad Capital is a Vancouver based Capital Markets Advisory and Investor Relations Firm. Angad Capital was founded by Pardeep Sangha in 2019 after a successful career as a technology sector analyst focused on small cap technology companies trading on the TSX and TSX-Venture exchanges. Pardeep has over 20+ years of investing and advising experience with private and public tech companies. Angad Capital offers specialized capital markets advisory services tailored for early-stage technology companies. Some of the Angad Capital's clients include WELL Health Technologies Corp., HEALWELL AI Inc., DCM Data Communications Management, Tribe Property Technologies and Avante Corp.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

All information presented in all forms at the Cantech Investment Conference or in press releases, videos, emails, or otherwise posted on our website, and the Cantech Investment Conference or YouTube channel (the "Media") is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Cantech Media, Angad Capital Inc. and the Cantech Investment Conference, and their representatives ("our," "us," and "we") are not licensed brokers, broker/dealers, market makers, investment bankers, investment advisers, analysts, or underwriters.

Any presentation on or at any of our Media is for informational purposes only and we do not recommend any company that may appear or present in any capacity on or at any of our Media. A company's actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements or presentation on or at any of our Media. Information within presentations or communications may contain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated.

We receive cash compensation from presenters, sponsors, and participants who utilize our Media. We do not receive compensation for, and do not engage in, providing advice, making recommendations, issuing reports, or furnishing analyses on any of the companies, securities, strategies, or information presented.

We may buy and sell securities in any company mentioned and may profit in the event those securities rise in value. There are risks involved in any investment. We are not analysts and investing in securities is for individuals with high risk tolerance and not for the general public. We recommend you consult with a professional investment adviser, broker, or legal counsel before purchasing or selling any securities referenced on or at any of our Media.

