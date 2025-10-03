

In the town of Danzao, Foshan, Luohang once existed as a quiet, traditional village, largely untouched by time. It held the treasured legacy of century-old bamboo weaving, carefully nurtured by both local residents and the government. Yet, like a hidden gem, its story remained largely untold. But in 2024, everything began to change. The "Xuyouji" art and social practice project was launched, with the Nanhai government partnering with a collective of artists to transform this ancient market into a vibrant, community-driven space-where culture, commerce, and neighborly harmony would converge. Luohang Art Bazaar 2025 Annual Event launched during National holiday, attracting numerous tourists to visit "Xuyouji", which means "travelogue of art bazaar" in Chinese, is a long-term social innovation initiative, using art as a catalyst, the community as the core body, and the form of art bazaar as its stage. It sprouted from the practice in "Luohang Art Bazaar" and has become a living classroom for intangible cultural heritage as well as a vivid example of artistic intervention in urban and rural renewal. A Metamorphosis: From Forgotten Market to Community Garden Two years ago, Luohang was still a quiet, unassuming place. The traditional craft of bamboo weaving, once a proud heritage, had been passed down through a few elderly artisans. Though cherished, its relevance was fading as its practical use diminished. In 2024, change began quietly taking root. Artist collectives, including those led by Xiangyang, arrived and immersed themselves in the local culture. They gathered historical insights into Luohang and integrated their art forms-such as modern dance and installations-into the daily lives of the residents. The results were transformative: one nearly abandoned house was carefully renovated by the artists and turned into a small garden, equipped with an automated irrigation system. What was once barren land became a beautiful, functional space-children played, and the elderly rested. This newly created public space is now lovingly maintained by local residents, who tend to the plants and flowers, turning it into a vibrant hub. In just one year, the community witnessed a wave of collaboration. Entrepreneurial associations and women's federations came together to build distinctive gardens, while residents contributed vacant land for development. Even local industrial parks repurposed neglected spaces into shared community gardens. Today, six unique gardens dedicated to science and aesthetic education have sprung up around the market, realizing the vision of "a garden just a minute or two away from home." The ancient art of bamboo weaving has now taken on new life. Transforming into modern lighting, abstract installations, and other art forms, it's become part of the community's daily surroundings. Artist studios and dance troupes have moved into old homes, giving new energy to these historic buildings. New businesses-coffee stands, bookstores, and boutique stores-have begun to thrive, creating a diverse commercial ecosystem. The community, once mere onlookers, is now actively participating, becoming co-creators in the ongoing transformation. Bamboo Weaving as a Bridge: A Path to Cultural Revival At the start of the project, many elderly weavers were skeptical. "This isn't practical, and no one will buy it," they would say. When foreign artists suggested making the baskets smaller, they rejected the idea, thinking it was unnecessary. But a breakthrough came through patience and consistent guidance. The artistic team began reimagining bamboo weaving-turning it into modern lighting fixtures, abstract sculptures, and other pieces of art. The once purely functional craft was now appreciated for its aesthetic value, opening the door to new possibilities. Gradually, the elderly artisans' attitudes shifted. What began as a tentative experiment grew into a collaborative exchange, as they began holding "workshops" to refine their craft. The once "useful" items were now seen as "art"-objects worthy of creative expression and innovation. The project's success attracted visitors from near and far, driving the growth of local shops and accommodations. To ensure that this artistic spark became a sustainable tradition, the team introduced a "Bamboo Weaving Big Ball" co-creation project, allowing residents to start by splitting bamboo slices and experience the entire process from raw material to artwork, passing on the warmth of the craft through their hands-on involvement. University students bring their graduation projects to the bazaar, breathing new life into tradition with fresh perspectives. In addition, universities such as Guangdong University of Finance and Economics and Foshan University have actively engaged with research projects, fostering a positive cycle of 'teaching-creation-practice'. The Travelogue of Art Bazaar: Weaving a New Path from Luohang What began as a localized art project in Danzao Town has now grown into one of the three major district-level cultural and tourism brands, alongside the Land Art Festival and the Dragon Boat Super League. This transformation owes much to the Nanhai government's support and long-term vision. Through the "Hundred-County, Thousand-Town, Ten-Thousand-Village High-Quality Development Project" - a rural development initiative that aims to improve environmental conditions and quality of life in rural areas, the government not only provided financial backing but also introduced the "Cultural Industry Special Commissioner" system, bringing together art, technology, and business in an innovative collaboration. By fostering a partnership between government, artists, and local communities, the project has thrived, blending professional artistry with local needs. This careful nurturing has created an exceptionally fertile ground for community-based art. In future plans, more local elements will be integrated with diverse artistic forms, flourishing like a garden in full bloom. Today, the scope of 'Xuyouji' is gradually expanding. This expansion is not a simple replication but is based on thorough research into the local conditions and cultural roots of each area, ensuring that every project aligns with the development of its community. In 2025, the project will expand to Shishan Town in Nanhai District, leveraging the area's industrial history and its transportation advantages, including the Guangshan Railway, to create the "Xiaotang International Art District." The Shishan initiative will focus on industrial design, creating a unique, differentiated cultural and economic development model. "Xuyouji" is pioneering a replicable path for urban and rural renewal. From revitalizing intangible cultural heritage in Luohang Art Bazaar to transforming industrial sites in Shishan, the project consistently adheres to an artistic philosophy that puts ideas first, with curators acting as bridges between artists, communities, and governments. By tapping into the creative potential of each region, the project proves that art can do more than just decorate-it can revitalize. When traditional crafts meet modern innovation and when local needs align with government support, even the oldest markets can be given new life. As "Xuyouji" continues to unfold, more communities will find their own path to cultural and artistic renewal. 03/10/2025 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

