JAKARTA, INDONESIA, Oct 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - FOCUSING on building network connectivity between Indonesia and China, TransNusa launched its maiden flight from Manado to Shenzhen yesterday. This announcement was made less than a month after TransNusa launched its maiden flight from Manado to Shanghai.The Manado and Shenzhen as well as Manado and Shanghai scheduled commercial routes were launched on 2 October and 8 September, respectively.TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said TransNusa aims is to strengthen its network connectivity between Indonesia and China's secondary tourism-based markets."Our main priority and focus is to offer additional options for passengers while providing seamless, secure and fast travels," Datuk Francis said, adding that TransNusa will also provide its passengers with options to visit other major tourist destinations from Manado, such as Bali, also known as Indonesia's Island of Gods.Details of the Scheduled FlightTransNusa will be operating three flights a week from Manado's Sam Ratulangi International Airport to Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. The TransNusa flight, 8B 175, will depart Manado at 21.10pm and arrive at the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 01.00am while TransNusa flight, 8B 176, will depart Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 02.00am and arrive in Manado at 05.50am.TransNusa, which will be utilising its C909 jet airliner for this newly launched international route, will be operating the Manado-Shenzhen route three times weekly. The Manado-Shenzhen route scheduled commercial flights are on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while the Shenzhen-Manado route scheduled commercial flights will be on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.TransNusa's scheduled Manado-Shenzhen flight ticket price starts from as low as IDR3.499.000, CNY1.525 and USD226. TransNusa tickets are available for purchase at transnusa.co.id and all other main online travel agent platforms worldwide.Future PlansOn its plans for new routes, Datuk Bernard said that TransNusa has plans to introduce, at least, one new international route before the end of this year."We hope to launch an additional new scheduled international route and increase, at least, one more international scheduled route frequency before the end of 2025," Datuk Bernard explained.Brief History On TransNusaTransNusa, which had to close business due to the Covid-19 pandemic was injected with new shareholders and management team in 2022. The airline opened its doors for business in October and within six months, in April 2023, launched its first international flight from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.After which, under the new leadership of Datuk Francis, and the new management team, the airline successfully launched three more new international routes by the end of 2023. In 2024, the airline continued growing its international and domestic route and at the same time recording historical firsts that also became a significant industry first for the Indonesian aviation industry.Since April 2023, TransNusa has been making headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China, West Australia and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia and the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and diving haven, Manado. TransNusa also became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China and provided Indonesians with more pricing and route options to China.TransNusa's aggressive international growth strategy combined with its domestic business operations approach has enabled the airline to be the fastest growing airline in South East Asia.About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. After the take-over, in February 2024, the airline rebranded itself from being a Low-Cost Carrier to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered.TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline currently has bases in Jakarta, Bali and Manado.The airline currently flies from Jakarta to Yogyakarta, Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Subang, Malaysia and Guangzhou, China. It also flies from Bali to Perth, Guangzhou, Jakarta and Manado. TransNusa will be launching its scheduled Bali to Perth route on March 20th and its Bali to Guangzhou route on April13th.TransNusa made history when it became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model.Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in West Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singapore market, passengers can contact TransNusa's General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719 for assistance.TransNusa's Primary Media Contact:Trina Thomas Rajtrina@myqaseh.org+60124992672 (watsapp)Source: TransNusaCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.