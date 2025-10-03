Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025

PR Newswire
03.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
MZH Commerce Sdn Bhd.: A New Era of Modest Elegance: Royals Unveil Three Muslim-Friendly Lifestyle Brands in Global Premiere

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in modest fashion and lifestyle was unveiled as three homegrown Muslim-friendly brands - NARA, CAMELLIA, and MZH - made their global debut at the Global Premiere Ceremony in EQ Kuala Lumpur. The evening, launched with a showcase, celebrated 'A New Era of Modest Elegance' and marked Malaysia as the home base for these brands to shine on the world stage.

Three Muslim-friendly lifestyle brands, NARA, CAMELLIA and MZH has made their debut in Malaysia at the Global Premiere Ceremony 2025: A New Era of Modest Elegance. From left: YM Raja Haniza, Founder of CAMELLIA; YM Tengku Khairul Adena, Founder of NARA; and Sophia, Founder of MZH.

Mr. Daniel Choong, Chief Executive Officer of MZH Commerce Sdn Bhd, said, "These brands are a true celebration of entrepreneurship, creativity, and cultural pride. I am honoured to bring my business experience into cultivating meaningful brands, made even more special by the trust and support of Their Highnesses. Together, we hope to place Malaysia on the global stage as a leader in modest lifestyle and fashion."

The three brands reflect the spirit of modest elegance, each carrying the unique vision of its founder:

NARA, founded by Yang Mulia Tengku Khairul Adena, embodies timeless luxury and sophistication. With a focus on handbags and cosmetics, NARA blends heritage and modernity to create statement pieces. Inspired by her vision to empower women with confidence and individuality, the brand celebrates elegance that is classic and contemporary.

CAMELLIA, founded by Yang Mulia Raja Haniza binti Raja Dato' Hanipuddin, was born from her lifelong fascination with beauty. As a teenager, she immersed herself in skincare and cosmetics, inspired by her family's premium beauty and health products. Today, CAMELLIA creates refined essentials for women seeking purity, confidence, and elegance.

MZH, the flagship brand, was created by founder Sophia, a Hui ethnic Chinese Muslim and accomplished straw artwork artist. MZH brings together her passion for aesthetics and fashion, transforming heritage inspiration into lifestyle offerings. From skincare and makeup to fragrances, MZH delivers products that combine quality, beauty, and design, reflecting a global expression of modest elegance.

Sophia, Founder and Executive Director of MZH, shared, "Meeting the princesses was a turning point - their grace, purity, and kindness deeply moved me and inspired the creation of these brands. My vision is to infuse faith and beauty into every detail, so that Muslims everywhere can enjoy the finest quality, the most beautiful designs, and the highest level of lifestyle experiences."

Products from NARA, CAMELLIA and MZH will be available through TikTok Shop in Malaysia, with plans to expand internationally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787671/MZH.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-era-of-modest-elegance-royals-unveil-three-muslim-friendly-lifestyle-brands-in-global-premiere-302574577.html

