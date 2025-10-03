According to the latest analysis from Omdia's Large-area display market tracker 3Q25 with 2Q25 results, large-area display (above 9-inch) unit shipments are forecast to increase by 2.8% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025. This growth comes despite projected declines in the TV and monitor markets and is driven by strong performance in mobile PC displays for notebooks and tablets.

Mobile PC Display Demand Offsets Decline in TV and Monitor Markets

Large-area LCD unit shipments are expected to increase by 2.2% YoY to 873.9 million units in 2025. While LCD TV and monitor displays are forecast to decrease by 3.4% and 1.8% YoY respectively, this is offset by significant growth in tablet and notebook PC LCD shipments, which are expected to increase by 17.5% YoY and 4.2% YoY.

The large-area OLED market is set for even stronger growth, with unit shipments forecast to grow by 19.0% YoY in 2025. This expansion is led by monitor and notebook PC OLEDs, which are projected to increase by 60.9% YoY and 45.9% YoY. In contrast, tablet PC OLED shipments are forecast to decrease by 2.3% YoY, though OLED TV display shipments are expected to see a 3.1% YoY increase.

"The market is seeing a major divergence driven by regional strategies. In the LCD space, Chinese panel makers are pursuing market share in IT displays by ramping up new Gen 8.6 IPS LCD fabs, while other makers, such as LG Display and Sharp, focus on profitability through restructuring," said Peter Su, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "Simultaneously, in the OLED segment, Korean makers are expanding into IT applications like monitors and notebook PCs to compensate for weaker OLED TV performance. This allows them to leverage their strengths in the high-end tablet segment, growing shipments by 3.6% to clients like Apple and Samsung even as the overall tablet OLED market declines."

Figure 1: Large-area display shipment latest forecast in 2025 (millions of units)

Applications 2023 2024 2025(F) 2024 YoY (%) 2025(F) YoY (%) TV 241.8 250.0 241.9 3.4% -3.2% Monitor 150.2 161.9 160.3 7.8% -1.0% Notebook PC 190.5 216.8 230.0 13.8% 6.1% Tablet PC 149.3 181.8 211.5 21.8% 16.3% Others/PID 79.8 74.1 65.8 -7.2% -11.2% Total 811.6 884.6 909.4 9.0% 2.8% Source: Omdia 2025 Omdia

2025 Market Share Breakdown: LCD vs. OLED Dominance

LCD shipments: China is forecast to account for 67.6% of total large-area LCD shipments in 2025, followed by Taiwan with 21.0% and Korea with 8.1%. Key players: BOE is expected to lead with 37.1% of total large-area LCD shipments, followed by China Star with 16.8% and Innolux with 11.4%.

OLED shipments: Korea is projected to dominate with 83.7% of total large-area OLED shipments in 2025, followed by China with 16.3%. Key players: Samsung Display is expected to lead with 54.3%, followed by LG Display with 29.4% and EDO with 13.9%.

Large-area display revenue: China is projected to dominate with 63.5% of total large-area display revenue in 2025, followed by Korea with 18.0% and Taiwan with 14.7%. Key players: BOE is expected to lead with 29.7% of total large-area display revenue, followed by China Star with 20.2% and LG Display with 12.4%.



