Nord Anglia Education celebrates 10 years of its Juilliard-Nord Anglia Performing Arts Programme

The Juilliard-Nord Anglia collaboration is a unique, world-class global arts education that sparks creativity, confidence, and connection in students of all ages at Nord Anglia schools.

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juilliard-Nord Anglia Performing Arts Programme is celebrating its 10th anniversary as of today, marking a decade of transforming education through the performing arts.

Launched in 2015 through a pioneering collaboration between Nord Anglia Education and The Juilliard School, the programme has become a key part of Nord Anglia's educational approach, enriching school cultures, transforming classrooms, and inspiring a new generation of confident, creative global citizens.

What is the Juilliard-Nord Anglia Performing Arts Programme?

Built on the shared belief that the arts are essential to a well-rounded education, the programme gives K-12 students unrivalled access to world-class learning in dance, drama, and music. It features an enquiry-led curriculum that introduces students to Juilliard's Core Works, which are a carefully curated selection of dance, drama and musical masterpieces across different genres, historical periods, and cultures.

Juilliard's approach helps students connect to professional artistry and ignites their own creative expression, critical thinking, cultural understanding, and confidence. These experiences mirror real-world artistic processes, helping students develop the skills to innovate, collaborate and lead in all aspects of education and career pathways they may choose. Every student is supported to grow as expressive, reflective learners with a strong sense of identity and voice.

At the programme's core is Juilliard Creative Classroom, an artful digital platform filled with age-appropriate resources, lesson plans and videos. This is supported by in-person visits from Juilliard Curriculum Specialists, regional training events, and the Juilliard K-12 Accomplished Teacher Programme.

Teachers receive ongoing coaching, strategic planning support, and opportunities for professional learning in New York and around the world; ensuring the programme remains innovative, inclusive, and globally relevant.

A decade of impact

Over the past ten years, the programme has inspired thousands of students across Nord Anglia's global family of schools, with:

59,000+ students taught by Curriculum Specialists from Juilliard.

taught by Curriculum Specialists from Juilliard. 1,600+ teachers empowered through hands-on professional learning.

empowered through hands-on professional learning. 1,700+ virtual workshops .

. 1,000+ in-person visits from Juilliard artists and staff.

In a recent survey of teachers involved in the collaboration:

94% say it has helped them find new ways to engage learners.

Over 85% of teachers rated the programme as highly effective in helping students express their viewpoints, develop creativity through improvisation and composition, and form meaningful personal connections to their learning.

They have seen a 30% increase in student participation across music, dance, and drama subjects.

Teachers describe students becoming more confident, articulate, and open to creative risk-taking, not just in the arts, but across all subjects. These outcomes highlight the strength of the programme's enquiry-led, student-centred approach, which nurtures both artistic skill and the broader critical thinking and confidence essential for academic and personal success.

Roger Montoya, Juilliard Regional Lead and Music Teacher at Country Day School Costa Rica, said: "The alignment and development of the performing arts curriculum from K to 12 is now helping other academic areas to progress."

Cat Molloy, Director of Performing Arts, British International School Ho Chi Minh City, said: "We are often told that we are lucky to have such talented students, but I believe it's the dedication and consistency of our team, and the amazing curriculum that we have built as part of our collaboration with Juilliard, that allows them to flourish."

Beyond individual classrooms, schools report how the programme has helped shape their educational vision. Performing arts have become embedded in wider school development, with curriculum leaders using the programme's structure to drive connections and raise expectations in other subjects.

Richard Mannoia,Senior Managing Director of K-12 Programs and Initiatives at The Juilliard School, said: "In the Juilliard-Nord Anglia programme, we aim for every student to access creative experiences in dance, drama, and music; essential resources that unleash limitless potential. We believe that young people need and deserve to nurture their deepest capacities for connection, courage, and authentic expression through the performing arts."

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "As the Juilliard-Nord Anglia Performing Arts Programme enters its second decade, our focus is on continuing to innovate. New research initiatives will capture its long-term impact, and our new leadership training and curriculum developments will keep the programme responsive to the needs of our global student community."

